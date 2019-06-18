But, as the season got started, things didn’t continue on that upward trajectory and Campbell now faces a pivotal summer after a tough sophomore season.

Fresh off a near MVP performance in the nation’s most prestigious summer league, the honors started to roll in with Campbell earning All-American and All-SEC honors as the Gamecocks motored closer to opening day.

Noah Campbell came home from the Cape Cod League this summer with the hype surrounding his sophomore season starting to build.

“I think it was for him a combination of him putting a little too much pressure on himself,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “I think he got himself into a little bit of a funk and had a hard time getting out of it. He also hit a lot of balls hard that were at people. The stats show he probably should have had a little bit better numbers than he did but I also think he learned some things.”

Campbell was a Cape Cod League All-Star, hitting .364 with 26 RBI with Yarmouth-Dennis as part of a near-MVP season before coming back and scuffling at points during his second year on campus.

He’d hit just .239/.324/.378 as the Gamecocks’ leadoff hitter with jut 19 RBI and 32 runs scored, striking out once every four at-bats.

But, in struggles there is a lot of teachable moments, and that’s what Kingston and the Gamecocks are hoping for as Campbell goes back up to the Cape Cod League this summer before his junior season.

They’re hoping for a more well-rounded Campbell who’s added to his game and comes back ready to be an anchor at the top of next year’s lineup.

“I think he learned the bunt needs to be a big part of his game,” Kingston said. “Coming off the success he had in the Cape, sometimes it’s great to say, ‘Hey, I did great in the Cape Cod League, I’m going to stay status quo.’ But sometimes the game will humble you and you learn that other parts of the game need to be developed. I think he’s learned some very important things like the player he needs to be uses his speed, has line drive pop not trying to hit home runs, using the whole field.”

Campbell will be back in the Cape this summer, going back to Yarmouth-Dennis to play with teammate Andrew Eyster.

He’s one of six Gamecocks that will be up in the Cape this summer with Eystser, Carmen Mlodzinski, Brett Kerry, Cam Tringali and Luke Berryhill all playing in the league as well.

Playing against some of the best talent across the country, Kingston thinks Campbell will come back ready to be a key contributor as a junior.

“I think he’ll have a good bounce back year,” Kingston said. “I think he’ll have a good summer in the Cape and be prepared for a really good junior year.”