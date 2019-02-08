Because of NCAA rules, coaches are allowed to watch players for a little bit before spring practice starts and Will Muschamp has been impressed with the progress he's seen from his young guys.

South Carolina started it's full offseason program Tuesday with a few newcomers getting their first taste of the preparation it takes to play college football.

“We started our offseason program with our coaches and I’m very pleased with the work ethic on our team. We’re really emphasizing straining," he said. "We need to get stronger in the weight room and making our guys accountable every day to the organization and continue to be more composed in what we do and how we do it.”

The Gamecocks had nine early enrollees this January that are scheduled to go through spring ball with the team, and Muschamp took some time during his signing day press conference to share what he's seen from the team's early enrollees in the limited time he's watched him this offseason.

Derek Boykins, LB: “He’s another guy we’re really excited about at the linebacker position. We’re continuing to get more athletic at the position. You look at our league right now; the space plays continue to increase as far as guys having to play man coverage underneath on a running back or tight end.”

Devontae Davis, DL: “He’s a guy that gives a lot of length and athleticism to the position. And a guy that we think can slide in and play inside as well and on the edge.”

Rodricus Fitten, BUCK: "He’s a guy that’s shown some athleticism. He is here on campus and we really saw his work ethic on Tuesday. I’m very pleased with the progress he’s making.”

Kevin Harris, RB: “He’s a guy that’s an explosive back. Watching him move around confirmed our thoughts coming out of camp and watching him on tape.”

Ryan Hilinski, QB: “Ryan Hilinski’s on campus right now and I’m very pleased with his work ethic and seeing some of the things he’s done in our offseason program.”

Jaylen Nichols, OL: “We’re really excited about Jaylen. He’s on campus now. To see his movement skills for us now, there’s no down he can play on the edge. He’s got some length outside and adds a lot to our football team.”

Zacch Pickens, DL: You talk in terms of getting a guy like Zacch Pickens on our campus right now from T.L. Hanna. I’m really excited about Zacch and to see him in person on our campus working out...To see him moving around is exciting.”

KeShawn Toney, TE: “He was more of a flex tight end from Williston-Elko but is a guy that can play attached. He is on campus right now and I’ve been pleased with his progress.”

Note: defensive lineman Joseph Anderson is also enrolled and going through practice.

South Carolina will start spring practice Feb. 27 and have five practices before stopping over spring break and resuming in March.