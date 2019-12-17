The first thing he did was spent the opening remarks of his press conference talking about two players leaving the program who made valuable contributions, starting with Jake Bentley.

Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo sat down at a table in the media room at the new operations building and, before Muschamp could begin announcing the hire of his new offensive coordinator, his attention went elsewhere.

“We had a great conversation, and his contributions here were immense,” Muschamp said. “He was a two-time captain, and he represented the University of South Carolina I really appreciated. He wanted a new opportunity and we wish him the best. I know he’ll be extremely successful in what he does.”

Bentley played in just one game his senior season after fracturing his foot against North Carolina.

While his stats weren’t great in the game against the Tar Heels, Bentley finished third all time at South Carolina in touchdowns (55) and completions (626) and fourth in school history with 1,002 attempts, 7,525 yards and 19 wins.

After this season Bentley announced his decision to transfer to Utah for his final year of eligibility. The senior graduates this week before moving out West.

Another one of Bentley’s teammates who had a year of eligibility left and opted not to use it was Kyle Markway, who made his decision a week ago to forgo his sixth and final season at South Carolina to go pro.

The decision, Muschamp said, came after talking to evaluators and realizing his draft stock wouldn’t be affected much regardless of if he returned for one last year in Columbia.

“Kyle graduated and is in grad school,” he said. “As we looked and he got information from the NFL people, there was not going to be a lot of difference from where his draft status is now as opposed to be if he came back for another fall.”

Markway’s departure does leave a big hole in the tight end room with the Gamecocks losing their most productive in-line threat from last season.

After injuries plagued the first few years of his career, the 6-foot-4, 250 pounder finished 2019 with career highs in receptions (31), yards (349) and two touchdowns and would have certainly helped in the Gamecocks’ new tight end heavy offense under Mike Bobo.

“He’s been a very productive player for us the last two years. He’s been a model citizen in our program,” Muschamp said. “I wish he’d come back, but certainly want what he wants he wanted to look at this opportunity and we wish him in the best. He’s been first class in everything he did at the University of South Carolina.”

For both positions—quarterback and tight end—the Gamecocks will have to rely on youth at those spots.

Ryan Hilinski showed some moxie in his 11 starts, throwing for 2,357 yards with an 11-to-5 touchdown to interception ratio while completing 58.1 percent of his passes.

But, he’s only a true sophomore, and the Gamecocks have a redshirt sophomore in Dakereon Joyner behind him along with incoming freshman Luke Doty.

As for the tight end spot, the Gamecocks will likely rely heavily on Nick Muse, who caught 16 passes for 142 yards last season and is recovering from ACL surgery, and young talent.

They have four other tight ends on scholarship currently in upperclassmen Will Register and Chandler Farrell along with the talented freshman duo of Keshawn Toney and Trae Kenion.

The Gamecocks will add tight end commitment Eric Shaw this week and potentially bring on three-star tight end Jaheim Bell, who will announce his commitment Wednesday.

