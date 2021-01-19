Drew Hughes, who was the team’s director of player personnel this past season at South Carolina, left to take a similar job under Steve Sarkisian at Texas and Beamer said Tuesday he’ll take his time finding his replacement.

South Carolina’s recruiting department lost its director of player personnel over the weekend, but Shane Beamer isn’t worried about where things standing from a recruiting perspective right now.

“Obviously we know where we are from a recruiting standpoint and what needs to be done. It’s not like we have to get a guy in here tomorrow or the recruiting is going to fall apart. We’ll be OK,” Beamer said.

“We’re looking for a guy that’s knowledgeable, has experience. You have to be able to manage and organize a recruiting department and know what the heck you’re talking about. We’re taking our time with that.”

Hughes, who came over from Tennessee but also had stops at Florida, Alabama and UCF.

At South Carolina he was in charge of the Gamecocks’ recruiting department where he was in charge of managing a staff of full-time staffers and student assistants, maintaining the recruiting board and keep the coaching staff abreast of prospects and assist in recruiting however the coaching staff needed him to.

With him moving to the Big 12, the Gamecocks will continue to use those staffers and the student assistants in recruiting while finishing the 2021 recruiting class and beginning to build the 2022 class.

“Those guys are studs, and I’ve told them that. They’ve done a great job helping me but also the assistant coaches during this transition,” Beamer said of the student staffers. “I came on board and I’m trying to learn about recruits, learn about our team along with the assistant coaches as well. Those guys know what the heck they’re doing, do a great job and will continue to as we go forward.”

The replacement for Hughes hire, and any subsequent hires outside of the offensive line coach, will all be made as Beamer figures out what his support staff will look like to start his head coaching career.

Right now he’s not sure what exactly it will look like, but he’s leaning more to a smaller support staff compared to some other schools with grotesquely large staffs.

“I’ve been at Oklahoma the last few years where it was similar to what South Carolina was last year in this building,” Beamer said. “I’ve been at Georgia where it was a lot more than that. I’m more of a less is more kind of guy with defined roles and each person in this building knows what every single person is doing.”

Beamer’s already made a few hires in that regard, bringing on former linebacker Shaq Wilson back as analyst and will likely make a few more hires as the offseason continues.

Right now he said there’s not an exact number of support staffers he’d like to hire and it’s “evolving a little bit day to day,” and said South Carolina is giving him the resources to hire more support staff.

Regardless of who he brings in, Beamer said the main goal is to help make the program better.

"Every hire we make, I want it to be for our players; whether that’s an extra support staff role to help Connor Shaw in his role or another analyst to help with an offensive or defensive standpoint,” Beamer said. “There are competitors of ours that have giant organizations. That’s right for them but it’s not necessarily what we need right now.