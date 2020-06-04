But even though the live circuit is at a standstill doesn't mean player evaluation and recruiting stops. Because of that, Rivals released its updated 150 players with a few Gamecock targets on the list.

In what was supposed to be the thick of the AAU live period for high school basketball instead has a lot of the top talent across the country at home because of Coronavirus.

Two of the Gamecocks' biggest remaining targets on the board in John Butler Jr. and Cesare Edwards make the list, with Edwards jumping into the top 150 for the first time.



Butler checks in at No. 64 with Edwards cracking the list and his initial ranking at No. 145.

Both are in-state prospects—Butler at Christ Church in Greenville and Edwards at Hartsville High School—and GamecockCentral caught up with both of them recently with Butler here and Edwards here.

The Gamecocks' lone commit currently in the 2021 class, shooting guard Devin Carter, is not on the list. Carter did move up, though, to the No. 36 shooting guard in the country in the latest rankings.

Jacobi Wright, who is set to make his decision soon with the Gamecocks heavily in the mix, also didn't crack the top 150.

Wright is considered the No. 32 overall point guard for the 2021 class.

In-state prospects Josh Beadle (Cardinal Newman) and Robert McCray (AC Flora) check in at No. 110 and No. 135, respectively.

Trevor Keels, who has a Gamecock offer, is at No. 14 in the list and one of just 19 five-stars in the 2021 class.

The other guy who had South Carolina attention and visited unofficially last season was Angelo Brizzi, who checks in at No. 118 in the Rivals150.

The Gamecocks have one open scholarship for the 2021 class right now with Seventh Woods's eligibility expiring after the 2020-21 season.

Right now that scholarship is set to go to Carter, who committed at the end of April, is a three-star talent who averaged close to 30 points in his last two seasons at Doral Academy in Miami (Fla.).