It's not a matter of if Javon Kinlaw is a first-round draft pick, but just how high he goes.

NFL.com and Sports Illustrated both put out mock drafts Friday as NFL free agency officially begins this week with Kinlaw in the top 20 in both.

NFL.com has the defensive lineman going No. 13 overall to the NFC champion San Fransisco 49ers while Sports Illustrated has him going four picks later at No. 17 to the Dallas Cowboys.

In the NFL mock draft Kinlaw is the third defensive lineman—second interior lineman—taken behind Ohio State's Chase Young and Auburn's Derrick Brown.

Sports Illustrated has three defensive linemen ahead of him with Young, Brown and LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson.

Kinlaw finished up an All-SEC season last year, finishing with career highs in tackles (35), sacks (6) and tied a career high in fumble recoveries with two in his senior year.



A Reese's Senior Bowl participant, Kinlaw's stock skyrocketed that week in Mobile, Alabama before continuing to go up as he went to the NFL Combine for executive meetings.

After not running the 40-yard dash at the combine, he won't get the chance with South Carolina's pro day canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to start April 23 with the first round that Thursday. The second and third rounds continue Friday before the remaining rounds Saturday.