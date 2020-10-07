Where South Carolina ranks statistically through two games
Two games in, and a picture of what this year's Gamecock team will look like is coming together.
South Carolina is 0-2 with a game against Vanderbilt on the horizon but before that it's important to look at where things stand statistically through the first two games.
Like the start of the season, it hasn't been all bad or all good for the Gamecocks and with the breakdown below.
So far the Gamecocks rank ninth in scoring offense, averaging 25.5 points per game, and 11th in scoring defenses allowing 34.5 points per game this season.
They're dead last in sacks allowed (8) and net punting average (31.6 yards) through two games.
Two things they Gamecocks have been very good at to start is third down defense, ranking first in the SEC with opponents converting at 25 percent, and red zone offense where they're tied for sixth scoring on 85.7 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line.
The Gamecocks are 11th in third down offense with a 37.5 success rate and 10th in red zone defense at 88.9 percent.
In terms of per play stats, the Gamecocks rank tied for 11th in yards per play (4.5), 13th in yards per pass attempt (5.8) and 10th in rush yards per attempt (2.9). They rank third in plays per game with 78.5.
Defensively the Gamecocks are 10th in opponents yards per play (6.3), tied for ninth in opponent yards per pass (8.7) and 10th at yards per rush allowed (3.7).
They are 11th in passing efficiency and eighth in quarterback completion percentage at 61.6 percent.
The South Carolina defense is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.2 percent of their passes (10th-lowest in the league) and are 11th in defensive pass efficiency.
|Stat
|Average
|Rank
|
Scoring offense
|
25.5 points
|
9
|
Scoring defense
|
34.5
|
11
|
Yards per play
|
4.5
|
T-11
|
Yards per play allowed
|
6.3
|
10
|
Yards per pass attempt
|
5.8
|
13
|
Yards per pass attempt allowed
|
8.7
|
T-9
|
Yards per rush attempt
|
2.9
|
10
|
Yards per rush attempt allowed
|
3.7
|
10
|
Plays per game
|
78.5
|
3
Collin Hill ranks near the top of the conference in a few statistics, coming in at second in both attempts (86) and completions (53) behind Mississippi State's K.J. Costello.
He's also seventh in completion percentage at 61.6 percent and seventh in total yards.
Kevin Harris is tied for first in rushing attempts at 35, tied with Kentucky's Terry Wilson and is fourth in rushing yards at 155 yards on the ground.
After two games Shi Smith is statistically one of the best receivers in the league, ranking first in receptions with 22 and fifth in receiving yards at 225.
The Gamecocks have two defenders who have made a big impact already with J.J. Enagbare ranking tied for third in total sacks with two and John Dixon tied for first in the SEC with three passes defended.
South Carolina (0-2) will travel to Vanderbilt with kickoff scheduled for noon on the SEC Network.