Two games in, and a picture of what this year's Gamecock team will look like is coming together. South Carolina is 0-2 with a game against Vanderbilt on the horizon but before that it's important to look at where things stand statistically through the first two games. Like the start of the season, it hasn't been all bad or all good for the Gamecocks and with the breakdown below.

Jeff Blake || USA-Today

So far the Gamecocks rank ninth in scoring offense, averaging 25.5 points per game, and 11th in scoring defenses allowing 34.5 points per game this season. They're dead last in sacks allowed (8) and net punting average (31.6 yards) through two games. Also see: The latest perspective from Erik Kimery Two things they Gamecocks have been very good at to start is third down defense, ranking first in the SEC with opponents converting at 25 percent, and red zone offense where they're tied for sixth scoring on 85.7 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line. The Gamecocks are 11th in third down offense with a 37.5 success rate and 10th in red zone defense at 88.9 percent. In terms of per play stats, the Gamecocks rank tied for 11th in yards per play (4.5), 13th in yards per pass attempt (5.8) and 10th in rush yards per attempt (2.9). They rank third in plays per game with 78.5. Defensively the Gamecocks are 10th in opponents yards per play (6.3), tied for ninth in opponent yards per pass (8.7) and 10th at yards per rush allowed (3.7). They are 11th in passing efficiency and eighth in quarterback completion percentage at 61.6 percent. The South Carolina defense is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.2 percent of their passes (10th-lowest in the league) and are 11th in defensive pass efficiency.

Stats Stat Average Rank Scoring offense 25.5 points 9 Scoring defense 34.5 11 Yards per play 4.5 T-11 Yards per play allowed 6.3 10 Yards per pass attempt 5.8 13 Yards per pass attempt allowed 8.7 T-9 Yards per rush attempt 2.9 10 Yards per rush attempt allowed 3.7 10 Plays per game 78.5 3