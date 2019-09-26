Before the Gamecocks take on the Wildcats, here's a look at how they stack up statistically in the SEC.

South Carolina dropped their first SEC road test of the year, 34-14 to Missouri, and need a good showing to Kentucky to keep legitimate bowl hopes alive.

The Gamecocks are getting ready for the biggest game of their season Saturday, hosting Kentucky in what looks, at least on paper, like a must-win game.

After a down performance against Missouri, the Gamecocks are in the middle of the pack, if not lower, in most offensive categories.

They're eighth in scoring offense averaging 32.2 points per game, down from fifth entering week four. After putting up just 16 yards on the ground Saturday, they slipped two spots and are fifth in the SEC in rushing offense averaging 193 yards per game.

The 250.8 yards passing per game is good for ninth in the conference as well, and the Gamecocks are sixth in the SEC in total offense (443.8 yards/game).

Defensively, the Gamecocks are still near the bottom in every statistical category.

They're 13th in scoring defense, allowing 28.8 points per game, total defense (435.5 yards/game) and pass defense (290.5 yards/game).

They're tenth in rush defense giving up 145 yards on the ground per game.

They are third in the SEC in punting punt, only behind Kentucky and Florida in that category, and are tied for first in punt return average (18 yards/return) through four games.



South Carolina's defense is the worst in the SEC with opponents picking up, on average, 22.2 first downs per game.

The Gamecocks have the third fewest average penalty yards per game (51.2) but are dead last in turnover margin (minus-3).

Individually, Ryan Hilinski is fourth in the SEC averaging 257.3 yards per game, only behind Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Kellen Mond and he's sixth in total offense as well.

Bryan Edwards is tied for eighth in the league averaging 5.2 receptions per game and is sole possession of eighth in the SEC averaging 77.8 receiving yards this year.

Joseph Charlton is second in the SEC, behind only Max Duffy out of Kentucky, averaging 48.9 yarsds per punt while Parker White is fifth in the SEC hitting 75 percent of his field goals.

Ernest Jones is tied for third in the conference with 31 tackles and TJ Brunson is tied for fifth at 29 tackles.

After Florida's Jabari Zuniga sat out last week, Javon Kinlaw is now in sole possession of first place in the conference with four sacks and Aaron Sterling's tied for third with two.

Sterling and Kinlaw are tied for third in the SEC with four tackles for loss apiece and J.J. Enagbare is fifth with three tackles behind the line.

Kinlaw is also first in the SEC in fumbles recovered (two) and Jaycee horn is tied for third with four passes defended.