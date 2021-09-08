White evaluates dominant performance, looks ahead to ECU

But in college football a defense is only as good as its next game, and White is already scheming up his encore.

Not only did South Carolina pitch a shutout for the first time since 2008, the Gamecocks held Eastern Illinois to just 109 yards with two turnovers—one a pick six—and two sacks.

It would be hard for Clayton White to draw up a better first game than what the Gamecocks put out there last weekend.

“Going from week one to week two, you continue to want to clean up the footwork, the eyes. There was some big play potential out there you guys probably didn’t see on tape we’ll harp on all week,” he said.

“Obviously at DB and linebacker is where the big plays happen, so we’re making sure we cover those things that didn’t happen so we can answer those questions before they even get asked.”

White was in particular pleased with the defense as a whole taking training camp installations and game plans and applying those to an actual game with live bullets, and it showed on the scoreboard.

The Gamecocks allowed just 2.5 yards per play, the lowest since 2011, and just 3.5 yards per pass attempt.

Now the challenge gets much tougher with South Carolina going on the road to face a FBS opponent for the first time this season in East Carolina, which will present a new set of challenges.

“They have a big offensive line and rely a lot on their quarterback, who’s a big time recruit. At NC State we wanted him and obviously he decided to stay home. They have two really good running backs; 47 and 25 are really good players. Wide receivers have always been a thing for East Carolina,” White said.

“It’s a highly skilled football unit that plays fast and plays hard. Coach (Mike) Houston has done a great job. The previous coaches before him built the foundation at East Carolina and they’re trying to continue that tough, hard-nosed play they’ve had for decades.”

The Gamecocks (1-0) are in the midst of installing the game plan to try and combat the Pirates.

They had their first practice preparing Tuesday and had one Wednesday before another Thursday and a walk-through Friday before leaving for Greenville.

The game plan, White said, will have things similar to what it was against Eastern Illinois with a few tweaks.

“Every single defensive coordinator it breaks down to having staples. Everyone has their own staples they’ll run every single week. They may tweak it here or there. Then you have things were you think you have it figured out where you think you can get after them, so you have those,” White said.

“Then you have situational game planning. It changes every week because teams aren’t the same, but for the most part you have your staples, you have your scheme ideas and then you have your situational plan.”