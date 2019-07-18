Now, four months later, Muschamp’s seem a lot of positive signs from the lanky safety expected to play a big role in this year’s defense.

After the spring game, Will Muschamp challenged Jamel Cook to be more consistent in his preparation heading into his first year eligibility at South Carolina.

“Jamel’s made some strides in the offseason. I think he came along in the spring and the biggest challenge was his consistency in his performance and just being consistent every day,” Muschamp said yesterday at SEC Media Days. “He did some really good things at times and then some not so good things. So I’m really challenging him on that. I think he’s in better shape now than when he came in; I think that was a huge challenge for him. Obviously he’s a guy we’re counting on.”

Also see: Analyzing the latest roster moves

Cook transferred in before the start of last season from Southern Cal, sitting out because of transfer rules but getting to participate in workouts and practice.

Over the last year—based on listed weights—the 6-foot-4 defensive back gained 14 pounds, playing at 200 pounds now, and could have ample opportunity to compete for snaps this season at the safety spot.

The Gamecocks are already down a safety in Jaylin Dickerson, who’s out for the season after hip surgery. Dickerson was listed as the backup safety behind R.J. Roderick and could have started if Roderick started at nickel back.

That means the Gamecocks will have to fill one of the spots on their two deep depth chart already with Cook a very viable option.

They have a few other options there as well outside of J.T. Ibe, the other listed starter at safety. Jamyest Williams is the other player listed on the two-deep but if the Gamecocks opt to go with someone else there are a bevy of young options.

Israel Mukuamu, while listed as a starter at cornerback, has played safety and one of the Gamecocks’ signees, Jammie Robinson, could play safety as well.

The other defensive backs in the 2019 class—John Dixon, Shilo Sanders and Cam Smith—project more as cornerbacks but could play safety as well.

Also see: Which spots on the depth chart will look the most different soon?

“We told those guys in the recruitment process, ‘you’re going to play.’ Their role will be defined in training camp by how well they catch on, how well they play at a high tempo and how productive they can be as players,” Muschamp said. “But based on all the information I’m hearing I’m very excited about them all.”

Dickerson’s injury-riddled career took another hit this offseason with an abnormal bone growth in his hip, which required season-ending surgery.

This comes two years after he missed his first year on campus after surgery to repair a nerve in his shoulder.

"I've been coaching for 20 years and this young man has had the most unusual situations as far as his shoulder and now with his hip,” Muschamp said. “He was in a lot of pain. He had surgery, feels good and he'll be cleared for spring practice and he'll be back."

In two seasons, Dickerson’s only played in 10 games with 13 tackles but is tackling the latest setback with a positive outlook.

"Bryan Edwards made the comment when we were flying over here that he's such a positive guy and he's handling this the right way," Muschamp said. "I told him I'd be pissed at the world right now going through what he's going through. I've been coaching for 20 years and I've never heard of these surgeries. He's going to be fine and have an opportunity to get out there through spring ball."