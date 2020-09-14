This year Mike Bobo takes over as offensive coordinator and the Gamecocks have seen an uptick in offensive explosiveness as the season approaches.

The Gamecocks were obviously banged up and had inconsistent performances across the board last season, but one of the biggest issues was the offense’s lack of explosive plays, which contributed to one of the worst yards per play averages in college football last year.

“Mike does a really good job creating one on one matchups down the field and Ryan made nice throws,” Will Muschamp said. “At the end of the day you have to have some guys from the receiver position, which we’ve had, that have made nice plays in 50-50 balls and be able to win battles on the 50-50 balls. That’s where those have shown up.”

But why would an offense that averaged just 22.4 points and 5.2 yards per play last season as the Gamecocks won four games make such a sudden jump and look better in practice?

A lot of it, players said, is because of Bobo’s newly installed scheme.

“We’re going to line up in stuff people are going to have to think about. We’re not going to line up according to the defense. We’re going to make them line up according to what we’re doing. We’re going to run a bunch of different stuff and make them go on the move and plan,” Ryan Hilinski said. “We’re going to go in different sets and all those things have different guys in the game. Whoever is in there is going to run the offense the right way and the way it’s supposed to run.”

South Carolina still has to find its identity offensively, but reports out of camp is this year’s offense will be very multiple with two-back, two tight end and three-receiver sets.

The goal is to exploit mismatches and cycle in different personnel so the defense has to really react to who’s in the game.

Right now, at least from an offensive perspective Bobo and the players are excited about where things stand. Muschamp said Sunday the offense scored on five of its first six drives in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Because Bobo is rotating in different personnel packages, a lot of different players are creating explosive plays in training camp.

“We’ve just been doing a lot of different things. It’s not just one guy getting the ball all the time. We spread it around a good bit, and that can lead to explosives. There are a lot of different looks. It’s not like we got one dude going for 200 yards. We have several guys; it’s kind of by committee right now and that helps us be effective.”

The biggest question now, as South Carolina finishes camp Tuesday and begins prep for Tennessee Thursday, is finding an identity.

“As of right now I don’t have a straight answer for you,” Hill said of the team’s offensive identity, “but something that’s going to be beneficial to us is we’re going to be multiple and we’re going to be able to give you a lot of different looks and get the ball to a lot of different guys."