This pushback gives the Gamecock players a little more time to train and get back in practice shape before starting the 15-practice spring but also a new coaching staff time to develop a plan and a scheme to install.

The Gamecocks, after starting spring ball in February under Will Muschamp, will push the start date back a little bit with the first practice tentatively scheduled for March 20.

Typically, over the last five years, the Gamecocks would be just a couple away from starting spring practice but this year things are getting pushed back

"I think it was important for us to maximize the time in the weight room with coach (Luke) Day before spring practice and the time offensive, defensive and special teams staffs have to implement their systems and figure out our plan of attack is going forward,” Shane Beamer said.

With spring ball to start in late-March, Beamer said South Carolina’s spring game—if the Gamecocks were to have one—would be on April 24.

It’s a departure some from the Muschamp era where the Gamecocks would start in late February, take a week break for spring break and pick back up with a spring game typically in early April.

With Beamer opting to start a month later than in previous years, it gives players more time to work with strength coach Luke Day and Beamer time to finalize an offensive line coach hire and build his support staff.

It both coordinators Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White a chance to develop a plan for the 15 allowed practices.

If the Gamecocks started in late February, they’d only have four weeks to do that, but with practice starting March 20 they have over two months to iron those things out.

“That gives us roughly nine weeks starting this week to get stuff done in the weight room and get organized from that standpoint,” Beamer said, “before we hit the practice field in March.”

Last spring the Gamecocks only got five practices in before Coronavirus shut things down, and Beamer got just one in at Oklahoma.

It’s imperative, Beamer said, the Gamecocks are able to get their full allotment of 15 practices in so the new coaches and players can get better acquainted and the Gamecocks can get the base of their offense, defense and special teams installed.

"They’re so much to get done; you have 15 practices with a new staff and a lot of new players and new faces out there so 15 practices really isn’t enough,” Beamer said. “Obviously the base stuff we’ll get in there and establish the foundations of your schemes offensively, defensively and on special teams. Players are learning how we coach, us learning our players and developing mental and physical toughness.”

Beamer is hopeful this year, compared to last, the Gamecocks will be able to get the full 15 in and right now he’s under the impression spring practice will go off without a hitch.

“We anticipate being able to get it in,” Beamer said. “We’re following the proper protocols to do the right thing in the building and outside as well. Until the people above me tell me we’re not having spring practice, we’re full speed ahead.”