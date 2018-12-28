But this time they've spent the last two weeks preparing for the Cavaliers’ Bryce Perkins, someone Will Muschamp said succeeds in an offense almost unlike anything they’ve faced this year.

The Gamecocks aren’t strangers to preparing for a mobile quarterback; they’ve done in a few times already this season and will do it again Saturday against Virginia.

“I’d probably say from running game standpoint as far as incorporating the quarterback like Kentucky with what they did this year,” he said. “They’re very unique and stylish in what they do.”

Also see: Explosive athlete watches Gamecocks' practice, breaks it down

In 12 games this season Perkins has thrown for 2,472 yards, rushed for 842 more and combined to score 31 touchdowns—22 through the air.

While he’s a threat to throw downfield against a defense, he’s also quick to pull the ball down when a pocket breaks down and scramble.

The junior quarterback has rushed for over 100 yards in four games this season and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He has 189 more yards than South Carolina’s leading rusher Rico Dowdle (653 yards gained).

“You don’t want him to get out and run the ball,” MJ Webb said. “We’re going to try and keep him in the pocket and out of the running lanes.”

Also see: Full observations from Thursday's bowl practice

The defensive coaches have been harping throughout bowl practice about stopping Perkins with players saying they think that’ll be one of the biggest keys to beating Virginia Saturday.

To try and prepare for this kind of quarterback, freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner has been mimicking him in practice.

It’s nothing unusual, with Joyner seeing a lot of scout team reps this season, especially when a team is playing quarterbacks that can make plays outside of the pocket.

"He’s been pretty good. They are pretty much the same type of player,” Sherrod Green said of Joyner. “They have a lot of speed; they're athletic. He did pretty good this week getting us prepared for it so I feel pretty good going into it."

Also see: How many can USC sign in February?

The Gamecocks (7-5) have had problems this year stopping the run, giving up on average 194.5 yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry.

That will be a huge key for the defense, especially the defensive line, which is tasked with clogging up the run lanes up front with starters D.J. Wonnum, Aaron Sterling and Javon Kinlaw all out and Keir Thomas questionable.

“Just stay disciplined with everything,” Kobe Smith said. “You can’t really change gaps and you’d get gashed. I can’t really get up field and have to stay disciplined in my assignments.”

In their stead, Smith will see a lot of playing time along with Brad Johnson and Shameik Blackshear on the ends. The trio of true freshmen role players—J.J. Enagbare, Rick Sandidge and Josh Belk—will also see more action as well.

The Belk Bowl kicks off Saturday at noon on ABC.