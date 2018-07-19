GamecockCentral.com

It's Will Muschamp and South Carolina's turn at SEC Media Days Thursday, and the head coach took some time before the gauntlet starts to update a few lingering injuries for the Gamecocks heading into fall camp.

Lavonte Valentine, who had a major knee injury his senior season, should be cleared during camp at some point. Muschamp said it's about strengthening his knee right now after not participating in spring practice.

Chad Terrell, who tore his ACL during spring ball, should be cleared to return to action in late September or the first of October, meaning he'll miss the first part of the season.

Defensive line signee Jabari Ellis had a scope on knee recently and should be cleared near the start of fall camp. Muschamp said it was about a "two week window" for recovery, getting him cleared likely at the beginning of August.

J.T. Ibe had labrum surgery on hip in May and will be cleared to resume contact during camp but Muschamp said he's not sure the timeframe just yet.

Notes

--Javon Charletson, who was arrested in late June, remains suspended from the team.

--The Gamecocks have all of their 2018 class on campus except Tyquan Johnson, who hasn't arrived yet. Muschamp said he expects a decision on that front soon.