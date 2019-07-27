Now, Wood is part of another team who played in that same Final Four in South Carolina, hoping he can get back there when he’s eligible to play after this season.

The bag was all black except for one patch reading “Phoenix 2017” from Woods’s trip to the Final Four with North Carolina two years prior, a run ending with a national title.

“I’m older, stronger, can take the game so much better,” Woods said. “Sitting out this year, learning how this works will be such a great advantage for me.”

Woods’s time at North Carolina produced a lot of team accolades—three trips to the NCAA Tournament, two Sweet 16 appearances, two ACC regular season titles and a national championship—but little in the way of individual achievements.

Over his three-year career he played in 94 games with one start, averaging 1.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 24 percent from three.

But to replicate the team on-court success, it means Woods tapping into his full potential, something he says he hasn’t done yet his first three years of college.

“Not even halfway, really,” Woods said about reaching his potential. “Playing pickup with the guys I’ve done stuff that surprised me just because I haven’t done it in a long time. I’m excited just to be able to sit out this year…and work on my game and show what I can do.”

Woods, who became a viral sensation in high school with his dunks and sheer athleticism, said the next evolution of his game is continuing to refine his jump shot and make it a bigger part of his arsenal.

He’s showcased it a little bit in the SC ProAm this week, averaging 23.5 points over his last two games in the annual event and shooting 61.3 percent from the field (19-for-31) and 5-for-13 (38.5 percent) from three.

He’ll have plenty of time to try and develop since he has to sit this year out due to NCAA transfer rules.

In that time, he’s going to try and be a sounding board, offering advice to a host of young talent the Gamecocks have this season.

“I’m trying to be as much of a leader as I can,” he said. “We’re young this year so I’m one of the first guys who’s been through a season; I’ve been through three. I’m letting the guys pick my brain as much as possible.”

When eligible, Woods will step into a good situation at guard with talent around him like Trae Hannibal, Jair Bolden, Keyshawn Bryant, TJ Moss, Jermaine Couisnard and potentially AJ Lawson, if he decides to return for his junior season.



Right now, while he’s just practicing and trying to work the kinks out of his game, there are no expectations of what he wants to become or what he could be once he’s able to play in meaningful games.

“Just be the best version of me, really,” he said. “I’m not sure what that entails but go out there and play free, play with a free mind, play with confidence and produce.”