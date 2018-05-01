GamecockCentral.com

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond class of 2020 quarterback Jackson Muschamp may have the unofficial record for most University of South Carolina camps attended.

The son of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, Jackson would take every opportunity he could to throw at the Gamecocks' summer camps during his dad's first offseason at South Carolina two years ago.

Just a rising freshman at the time, that meant he was usually competing with players much bigger and older than him as he used the countless camp opportunities to get better.

"I would go to summer football in the morning [for his high school] and we'd do conditioning and we'd work out," Jackson Muschamp said. "I would come to South Carolina and take a nap in my dad's office and then I'd throw in the afternoon after."

Now checking in at 6-foot-1, 174-pounds, Jackson Muschamp has grown taller and stronger since the early days of the Will Muschamp era in Columbia.

That was on full display last week at Nation Ford High when the always competitive rising junior competed at the Rivals Camp Series and showed improved arm strength and footwork from a year ago.

"I thought it was a lot of fun," Jackson Muschamp said. "Obviously, there's a lot of great competition out here, so it's just a lot of fun to get out here and compete with some of the best in the area. I'd definitely say my mechanics [have improved the most]. That's something I would struggle with, I would short arm it a little bit, but I would definitely say that. Footwork also is a big thing."

After playing free safety on Hammond's SCISA 3A state championship team last season -- a move that he embraced -- Muschamp will have the opportunity to compete for the vacant starting quarterback job this season and could be developing into a recruited prospect in his own right.

"It starts with being a great leader," Muschamp says of possibly being the team's quarterback. "I think that's one of the most important attributes of being a great quarterback. Definitely mentally is where I have to get a lot better. I have a great coach over at Hammond. Coach (Erik) Kimrey has been getting me right and everything. We have a lot of great guys at Hammond. I do need to kind of step up and be a leader this year."