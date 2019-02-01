South Carolina Insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the finish to the Gamecocks' 2019 class and the start to the 2020 class on Another Carolina Podcast .

Today's topics include:

- Final South Carolina 2019 targets Jaquaze Sorrells and Jammie Robinson have their commitment ceremonies scheduled. Where do the Gamecocks stand with each? What type of players would the Gamecocks be getting?



- Georgia OL William Rogers pledged to the Gamecocks earlier this week. What type of player is the three-star prospect?

- Carolina hosted a multitude of top 2020 targets on campus last week including a couple of big-time four-star running backs (Tank Bigsby and Don Chaney). What's the latest with both and who are some of the other prospects they made a move with?

- Another junior day is this weekend and a five-star running back will be on campus - can the Gamecocks make a move? Who else will be on campus?

- Super Bowl LIII! South Carolina connections, favorite parts of the Super Bowl and Chris tells a Maroon 5 story.

