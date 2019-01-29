SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING



South Carolina added to its 2019 class on Tuesday with the addition of Hampton (Georgia) Lovejoy offensive lineman William Rogers.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder made an official visit to Columbia over the weekend that helped offensive line coach Eric Wolford nab his commitment. The Peach State product will sign with the Gamecocks on February 6.

"I felt like it was the best fit, definitely a good school and program," Rogers said. "It's close to home so my family can see my games and I know I'll get a good education at South Carolina."

