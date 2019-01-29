Georgia OL William Rogers commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
South Carolina added to its 2019 class on Tuesday with the addition of Hampton (Georgia) Lovejoy offensive lineman William Rogers.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder made an official visit to Columbia over the weekend that helped offensive line coach Eric Wolford nab his commitment. The Peach State product will sign with the Gamecocks on February 6.
"I felt like it was the best fit, definitely a good school and program," Rogers said. "It's close to home so my family can see my games and I know I'll get a good education at South Carolina."
Rogers was very impressed by the Gamecocks' new football operations center.
"The new facility looked great, lots of new things and things to help players grow. They have the new training things, the new weight room. They made sure they have the amenities to help us excel."
How did USC land Rogers, and what will he bring to the field? More in our INSIDE THE COMMITMENT feature!
The three-star prospect held offers from Boston College, Missouri, West Virginia, and others during the process. Rogers camped in Columbia over the summer, where he worked out in front of Wolford.
"He's a good coach, knows what he's doing. He's been there and has the knowledge to get me where I need to be," said Rogers.
Rogers currently represents the 22nd commitment in South Carolina's 2019 class.
