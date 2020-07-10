It’s almost impossible to predict and project college baseball until the draft is over, but now that it is, it’s a little easier to see which teams have a chance to be good in 2021. For college baseball analyst Mike Rooney, the Gamecocks are one of those teams who can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament next season. “I really believe in this coaching staff, first of all. I think it was just a matter of time before coach (Mark) Kingston and these guys started to get some momentum going. At a school at South Carolina, one of the challenges you always face is the draft,” Rooney told GamecockCentral. “Man, did they have a perfect draft. I mean it could not have gone better.”

Rooney released his “Eight For Omaha” preview for the 2021 season on PerfectGame and, while he didn’t predict the Gamecocks to get to the College World Series, he thinks they’ll be one of the other eight teams to play in a Super Regional. Why? He thinks after a near-perfect draft and an older team returning it’s pieces aligning at the right time. “I think it’s that perfect storm. The draft went perfect. They have an older team. (Thomas) Farr and (Brannon) Jordan staying? You always hear the second year for a junior college kid in the SEC is when you really see their true talent, but a lot of times you don’t get to see it because they sign after their junior year. For South Carolina they are going to get to see it from those kids.” Also see: Cromer ready to continue familial legacy at South Carolina The Gamecocks return two thirds of their starting rotation and former top 100 prospect Brennan Milone, who Rooney considers a rising celebrity in the SEC. “I just have a feeling Brennan Milone is a star,” Rooney said. “Of course he came in with a lot of accolades, but it’s interesting to see an accomplished coaching staff at a program like South Carolina where they will bat a true freshman third. Even if they do it for a few games, those are flash bulbs going off that this kid is pretty special.” Six of the team’s eight best hitters from last season are expected to return next season and Rooney thinks a lot of them can make a serious impact in 2021, which should contribute to success in the SEC. “Brady Allen took a huge step forward; Eyster coming back is exciting, Wes Clarke jumping out like he has,” he said. “I know it’s a big jump from what they’ve been building to, but I think in the SEC if you can survive that league, you’re probably an Omaha-caliber club.”

