After a slow start, the linebackers became more consistent. According to junior T.J. Brunson, it just took a change in attitude.

The South Carolina linebacking corps was one of the best units on the team in 2017, but following the graduation of Skai Moore, the unit entered the 2018 season amidst uncertainty.

On paper, the unit looked solid, even with the departure of Moore. Brunson and redshirt senior Bryson Allen-Williams brought plenty of experience and sophomore Sherrod Greene flashed potential as a freshman. The depth looked to be an issue, with only three upperclassmen on scholarship at the position.

But games aren’t won on paper, and when starting BUCK D.J. Wonnum went down with an ankle injury, the linebackers suffered.

Also See: Belk Bowl Injury Report

Allen-Williams was forced to move down to the BUCK position, vacating the SAM position. When redshirt senior Eldridge Thompson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Vanderbilt, the position became even thinner.

Compound that with the fact that Brunson and sophomore Sherrod Greene struggled early in the year and the position became a glaring weakness in Will Muschamp’s defense.

Through four games, the linebacking duo combined for just six run stops and each posted three Pro Football Focus tackling grades below 62.

Yet as the season progressed, each improved. After making just 18 tackles in 22 opportunities through four games, Brunson made 77 tackles in the final eight games, missing just two. According to PFF, his tackling rate of 39.5 tackles per missed tackle is third in college football in that time.

“There wasn’t much of a change schematically,” Brunson said. “There was a little more effort put in on our part to meet early, ask questions and just be a lot more present with the program and with (Linebacker) Coach (Coleman) Hutzler. We just upped our level and it showed on the field.”

Also See: Turner adjusting well to position change

Sherrod Greene also took steps forward. After allowing a 77 percent completion rate on balls into his coverage through four games, Greene stepped up, allowing just 7.13 yards per attempt and racking up 51 tackles — including 18 run stops — in the final eight contests.

In that time, the younger linebackers got to play as well, with true freshmen Rosendo Louis and Ernest Jones as well as redshirt freshman Damani Staley logging considerable playing time down the stretch.

As the Gamecocks take on a run-heavy Virginia Cavalier offense, they’ll need a good showing from the linebacking corps. With quarterback Bryce Perkins representing the top rushing quarterback the Gamecocks have faced this season, the linebacker play will be as important as it has been in any game this season.

"[Perkins] is gonna run the ball," Brunson said. "He's really athletic. Our focus has just been to stop the run and make him throw; try to keep him in the pocket."

The extra practices should help, as should the time off to get healthier. With Greene and Brunson slated to be next year’s starters, the Belk Bowl provides an opportunity to pick up momentum heading into the offseason.