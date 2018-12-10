In this feature, we’ll use PFF data and individual statistics to pick an MVP from each position group.

South Carolina finished the regular season at 7-5 and with more than three weeks to go until the Belk Bowl, it’s time for some reflection. With an offense that made great strides forward and a defense that took steps in the opposite direction.

Specialist: Joseph Charlton- Punter



Yes, Deebo Samuel was a first-team All-SEC return specialist, but Charlton actually had the bigger impact. He finished the year with the most yards per punt in school history and had the third-highest average hangtime in the country.

Key Stat

South Carolina had a minus-4 turnover margin and still had an average field position of 1.7 yards better than its opponents. South Carolina gave its opponents the 29th-worst starting field position in the country despite ranking 78th in turnovers.

Quarterback: Jake Bentley

Obviously, Bentley gets the nod here. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the country during the latter half of the season, setting numerous school records and consistently ranking near the top of most statistical categories.

Key Stat

Since Week 7, Bentley leads all Power Five quarterbacks with an 8-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio on throws traveling at least 20 yards downfield. His 20.8 yards per attempt on deep passes since returning from injury is second in the country.

Offensive Line: Dennis Daley, LT

This was the toughest call on the entire team. Donell Stanley and Zack Bailey were also considered, but on a line more renowned for its pass blocking than its run blocking, Daley earns the MVP.

Key Stat

Daley struggled against future first-rounder Josh Allen of Kentucky, allowing seven total pressures in the game. Outside of that game, Daley allowed just nine pressures, with his primary assignment touching Bentley just once the rest of the season. He also held Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell to a career-low PFF pass rushing grade.

Running Back: Mon Denson

A group that was ravaged by injury this season is represented by the player that was fourth on the preseason depth chart. Denson rushed for 417 yards and had two 100-yard rushing games late in the year.

Key Stat

South Carolina had five running backs with at least 20 carries and 4.8 yards per rush. As a unit, the Gamecock backs averaged 154.8 yards per game, though only Denson and Rico Dowdle ran for more than 325 yards on the season.

Receiver: Deebo Samuel

Samuel got off to a slow start this season, and through six games, Bryan Edwards looked like the more dangerous receiving threat. However, Samuel got hot late in the year and put up huge numbers.

Key Stat

After Bentley returned from injury, Samuel averaged 12 yards after the catch per reception, leading the SEC with eight touchdowns and 17 avoided tackles in that time, both second nationally.

Tight End: Kiel Pollard



After the departure of Hayden Hurst, South Carolina was left with a crowded tight end group. Pollard emerged as the leader, leading the group in targets (20) and receptions (15). Pollard had a career-high 94 receiving yards against Clemson.

Key Stat

Pollard caught nine of his last 11 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. He had the fourth-most yards on the team and the most receptions of any non-receiver on the team.

Defensive Line: Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw will sit out the bowl game after having a hip procedure to fix an injury he’d been dealing with all season. Kinlaw anchored the defense’s best position group in all 12 games, edging out Bryson Allen-Williams for MVP because of his production over the course of the entire season.

Key Stat

Kinlaw led the team with 23 hurries and two forced fumbles. He was credited with six of the defensive line’s eight batted passes on the year and was given the third highest pass rush grade among Power Five interior defenders.

Linebacker: T.J. Brunson

Brunson brought leadership and experience to a unit that was mired in mediocrity for most of the season. The only linebacker on the team to start a game before this season finished with 67 tackles and 30 stops — both best on the team.

Key Stat

Brunson finished with 95 combined tackles in 101 opportunities, according to PFF. His tackling grade of 89.9 was third in the SEC and eighth among Power Five linebackers.

Secondary: Jaycee Horn

The hardest decision on the defense, Horn wins secondary MVP over Rashad Fenton and Israel Mukuamu. Mukuamu actually outperformed Horn’s season metrics when he saw his snap numbers increase at the end of the year, but with Horn more than twice as many snaps and targets, he takes the MVP home.

Key Stat

Horn had the third most pass breakups in the nation (8) among players that did not surrender a touchdown this year. Of Horn’s 331 total receiving yards allowed, 200 came after the catch, given him an average depth of reception allowed of just 4.37 yards downfield.