The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder is set to choose among five finalists: South Carolina, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

After one of the most interesting recruitments to follow since the Rivals Era began, Burch will announce his commitment at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU during a ceremony in the Hammond gym.

The time has come for Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School class of 2020 five-star defensive end Jordan Burch to reveal his decision.

The nation's No. 1 strongside defensive end, Burch saw head coaches from all five finalists visit Columbia last week to make their final pitches to the talented pass-rusher.



Burch created message board headlines this past weekend when he posted a Snapchat story from his Georgia official visit, a surprise stop in Athens on the final weekend before his recruiting process comes to a close.

Burch has also taken official visits to LSU and Alabama. While he didn't take an official visit to either in-state school on his list, he's been at South Carolina more than any other program, and Clemson can never quite be counted out in these close, big-boy recruiting battles.

Burch, ranked the No. 8 overall prospect in the country by Rivals.com, has accomplished the rare feat of keeping virtually everyone in the dark leading up to his decision.

That will change this afternoon when all five schools and their fan bases find out together where Burch is headed to play his college ball.

