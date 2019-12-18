This is your one-stop headquarters for all of GamecockCentral.com's National Signing Day 2020 coverage of South Carolina football.

The early signing period officially begins on Dec. 18 and runs through Dec. 20 as South Carolina is expected to ink 16-18 players during that time period.

Sixteen of the Gamecocks current commits will put pen to paper today two additional targets that we're still tracking below. Four of Carolina's current commits will wait until February to sign.