South Carolina National Signing Day 2020 Central
This is your one-stop headquarters for all of GamecockCentral.com's National Signing Day 2020 coverage of South Carolina football.
The early signing period officially begins on Dec. 18 and runs through Dec. 20 as South Carolina is expected to ink 16-18 players during that time period.
Sixteen of the Gamecocks current commits will put pen to paper today two additional targets that we're still tracking below. Four of Carolina's current commits will wait until February to sign.
National Signing Day Coverage Timeline
9 a.m. - noon - Gamecock Central analysts Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell bring you extensive recruiting coverage on Gamecock Central's NSD special on 107.5 The Game in Columbia. Click here to listen in!
1 p.m. - Valdosta (Ga.) three-star Jaheim Bell announces a decision among finalists South Carolina, Florida State and Oklahoma.
2:30 p.m. - Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch announces his decision on ESPNU. Burch, ranked the No. 8 overall prospect in the country, has a final five of South Carolina, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Alabama.
4 p.m. - Head coach Will Muschamp discusses the class during his NSD press conference.
South Carolina signee recruiting capsules
OL Vershon Lee
OL Trai Jones
DB Joey Hunter
QB Luke Doty
WR Rico Powers
LB Mo Kaba
RB Rashad Amos
As South Carolina commits send in their letters of intent, Gamecock Central will update this space with signing day capsules.
