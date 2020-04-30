But, in his peculiar spot, he has gotten a chance to watch some film on the guys he’s coaching and likes what he’s seen.

The newest addition to the Gamecocks’ coaching staff isn’t down in Columbia yet and, because of final exams and COVID-19, hasn’t been able to meet with his players yet over video conferencing.

“I have been able to watch some,” Kitchings said. “I think MarShawn is as advertised. I’m looking forward to working with him. It’s only five practices in the spring I really focused on with the offense with Coach Bobo.”

It is a small sample size—the Gamecocks only had five practices before spring football was canceled—but it was enough time for Lloyd to make a good first impression on film for his new coach.

Lloyd is one of the more talked about players in the Gamecocks’ 2020 class, coming in as a five-star running back and the No. 33 player in the country.

His teammates raved when practice was still going on about his natural ability and how talented he was as a guy who is just a few months removed from high school football.

“He has some juice in his legs. He’s a kid that makes a cut and gets vertical very fast. I saw him break a couple tackles,” Kitchings said. “He’s limited in pass but there are some intangible things you see there and say, ‘This guy’s got it.’ not saying other kids don’t have it, but he just flashed on film those couple practices in the spring.”

Because the Gamecocks only have three scholarship running backs on the roster currently, Lloyd is in a good spot with Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick to earn a lot of snaps, if not the starter role, this season.

Even though he’s a freshman, Mike Bobo and Kitchings both said they wouldn’t have a problem playing a true freshman running back.

“I’m not nervous at all. I’ve had some success in my past with true freshmen. Now the challenge this year is how much time we have to get them prepared relative to years prior. After May 7 when I can start having Zoom meetings with guys to talk some football and at least mentally get them up to par,” Kitchings said. “They physical has to be me believing they’re doing what they’re supposed to do and when they get back with our strength coach, Coach Jackson, fine tune them into conditioning. A lot of that will take place during practices as well.”

The Gamecocks have two scholarship running backs on the roster outside of Lloyd in Harris, a sophomore, and redshirt sophomore Deshaun Fenwick.

Fenwick impressed Bobo in five practices and in two seasons at South Carolina has rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown. Harris battled injuries last year, only rushing 21 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns.

Kitchings only focused on the five spring practices, but liked the potential those two showed.

The Gamecocks also have fullback and utility man Adam Prentice, who graduate transferred to South Carolina this offseason as well.

“You saw some flashes with Kevin and Deshaun as far as guys coming back. I like what I’ve seen there. I don’t know when we’ll be able to work so it’ll be more mental going forward. The addition of Adam Prentice is going to be a big role in the offense going into the fall. They have some skill, have ability now it’s about working together to try and refine that.”