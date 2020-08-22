Doty, who’s seeing time at quarterback and receiver during camp, is already making a push to earn some playing time as a freshman.

It’s been just less than a week since the Gamecocks started preseason camp, but it’s been enough time for Luke Doty to continue pique his position coach and coordinator’s interest.

“I’ve been very impressed with Luke with having to work some receiver duties, having to teach the finer points of playing receiver with the same time being in the quarterback room and his ability to go out and be productive in the first two days in practice,” Mike Bobo said. “And he was productive at both positions.”

Doty enrolled early at South Carolina, coming to campus a four-star quarterback and the No. 99 overall player in the 2020 class.

This summer, in an effort to put the best athletes on the field, Doty started taking some reps at receiver and will continue to do some of that this preseason while still primarily focusing on quarterback.

He’s already taking a few first time reps under center and Bobo wouldn’t be shocked if he was playing some there during the season.

“We have to get him ready to be a full time quarterback. He still will be repping receiver, but here’s a guy that’s in the competition,” Bobo said. “If he keeps performing well, like he’s done the last couple days at the quarterback position, he’s a guy that you can see under center taking snaps. I’ve been pleased with him. I ‘like that nothing seems too fast for him.”

As the season inches closer it’s looking more and more likely that Doty will see the field in some capacity with Bobo hinting at a package for him during games.

The NCAA recently ruled this season won’t count against any player’s eligibility, which is good news for South Carolina and its plans for Doty; it means the Gamecocks can play him as much as possible while still maintaining essentially a redshirt year.

“When he’s on the field, it gives you another dimension,” Bobo said. “Now you can jump into some wildcat set with a guy that’s not just a wildcat guy but who can throw the ball downfield. There are a lot of possibilities of him playing in the game and not just being out there, but being productive.”

The Gamecocks have 22 practices left before their season starts (Sept. 26 against Tennessee) and that means Bobo has 22 practices left to decide how he wants to use the freshman playmaker.

“If he’s one of our best players I hope coach (Will Muschamp) lets him play 30 to 35 snaps per game,” Bobo said. “I think that’s something Luke wants to do. He wants to help this team win. He’s involved in special teams…He wants to play and he’s a competitor. Those are the types of guys you want on your football team.”

Complete Coverage of Stockton's commitment: Gunner Stockton commits to South Carolina | Coach Jaybo Shaw on Stockton | Inside the commitment - How did Gamecocks land Stockton? | VIDEO: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell break down the Stockton pledge | Some top prospects who have taken notice | Rivals Analyst Chad Simmons on Stockton as a player