PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Early Previews and Predictions: Game Twelve at Clemson

Caleb Alexander • GamecockScoop
Publisher
@GamecockyCaleb
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Congratulations everyone. We've done it. We are just 5 days away from the kickoff of the Gamecocks 2024' season, which means it's time to go over one last opponent before we transition to "in-season" coverage. If you missed any of our previews this summer, you can check them out below, but don't worry, we will obviously refresh our takes as we see some actual football play out this season.

Game One vs. Old Dominion
Game Two at Kentucky
Game Three vs. LSU
Game Four vs. Akron
Game Five vs. Ole Miss
Game Six at Alabama
Game Seven at Oklahoma
Game Eight vs. Texas A&M
Game Nine at Vanderbilt
Game Ten vs. Missouri
Game Eleven vs. Wofford

2023 Rewind

Advertisement

2023 saw Clemson continuing to excel defensively, while they still try to find their footing offensively, something they've struggled with after the back-to-back success found by national champion-winning QBs Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. To their credit, the Clemson offense did seem a little more stable under Cade Klubnik in 2023, and they'll continue to compete for an ACC crown year in and year out, at least as long as there is an ACC as we know it. This past weekend showed us the vulnerability in presumed favorite, Florida State, leaving the path open for Clemson to go after another conference title, and thus a playoff berth.

Still, the Tigers are coming off their worst season record since 2011, and get no warm-up time as they face the Georgia Bulldogs to kick off the 2024 season. Dabo Swinney seems content to continue to go against the grain in transfer portal recruiting, and the Tigers' high school recruiting continues to be above average. Still, it's hard to see how exactly the offense can be expected to be significantly better in 2024 unless Klubnik himself greatly elevates his game. That said, they don't really have to be that much better if the defense continues to be as dominant as it has been for the last decade plus.

Tigers on Offense

The Tigers do return RB Phil Mafah who will lead the backfield now that Will Shipley has moved onto the NFL. They also return leading WR Tyler Brown and future NFL TE Jake Briningstool to lead the passing game, and it'll be interesting to see how quickly talented Freshmen TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco make an impact.

I do expect that another year under promising OC Garrett Riley should help this unit gel, particularly for Klubnik. Last season saw turnovers doom the Tigers chances in a few of their losses, so as long as Klubnik can protect the ball, make a few big plays per game, and find some more consistency, the Tigers will still win a lot of ball games this year.

It will be interesting to see how the interior OL holds up to replace C Will Putnam and the Guard group has depth but struggled at times last season. That said, the edges will be solid, with Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller providing stability at the crucial tackle spots.

Tigers on Defense

The Clemson defense is the unit that has struck fear in opponents for over a decade, and that was still true last season. The unit finished first in the ACC in yards allowed per game last year, and 8th in the country. That said, the stability of the front is getting it's first shake-up in a few years with mainstays like Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Justin Mascoll moving on, to the relief of all offensive lines who had the misfortune of facing them the last several seasons. That sigh of relief may turn into a hitched breath quickly though, cause the Tigers have continued to recruit well along the defensive front, not to mention the return of edge rusher TJ Parker who collected 12.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks last season.

Behind them, one of the best LBs in the country, Barrett Carter will be the heart and soul of the entire defense. The safeties are stable with the return of RJ Mickens and Khalil Barnes, but the corners will need to mature quickly and find a little depth. Overall, the defense is loaded with talent and enough veteran players to keep this side of the ball as a decided advantage against nearly every team on their schedule, except perhaps the first one of course.

Way Too Early Prediction

It would probably be foolish to call for a road win in Death Valley at this point in August, even though the lone win for the Gamecocks in the last 9 matchups between these two teams came in their most recent trip to the Upstate. That said, I don't see why this one won't be another relatively close game. Both defenses held their ground in 2023, with the biggest difference coming on Khalil Barnes' early scoop and score. I think South Carolina's defense should be a bit better, and maybe Clemson's will be slightly worse, or at least this point with more unknowns. Still, it's hard to imagine where the points will come from for South Carolina until we see this offense actually work under the young QB LaNorris Sellers and the improved but young OL with another year under their belt. If I'm guessing right now, I'll lean on the team who has won 8 of the last 9 matchups, and keep a cautiously optimistic view that the talent gap has steadily moved toward each other between these two teams.

Clemson 20 - South Carolina 17

Disagree with my take? Let me know about it on the Insider's Forum, and check back Saturday for live coverage of the Gamecocks' season opener against Old Dominion.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3NvdXRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2Vhcmx5LXByZXZpZXdzLWFuZC1wcmVkaWN0aW9ucy1n YW1lLXR3ZWx2ZS1hdC1jbGVtc29uIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZzb3V0aGNhcm9saW5hLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZWFybHktcHJldmlld3MtYW5kLXByZWRpY3Rpb25z LWdhbWUtdHdlbHZlLWF0LWNsZW1zb24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE0MyZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=