2023 Rewind

2023 saw Clemson continuing to excel defensively, while they still try to find their footing offensively, something they've struggled with after the back-to-back success found by national champion-winning QBs Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. To their credit, the Clemson offense did seem a little more stable under Cade Klubnik in 2023, and they'll continue to compete for an ACC crown year in and year out, at least as long as there is an ACC as we know it. This past weekend showed us the vulnerability in presumed favorite, Florida State, leaving the path open for Clemson to go after another conference title, and thus a playoff berth. Still, the Tigers are coming off their worst season record since 2011, and get no warm-up time as they face the Georgia Bulldogs to kick off the 2024 season. Dabo Swinney seems content to continue to go against the grain in transfer portal recruiting, and the Tigers' high school recruiting continues to be above average. Still, it's hard to see how exactly the offense can be expected to be significantly better in 2024 unless Klubnik himself greatly elevates his game. That said, they don't really have to be that much better if the defense continues to be as dominant as it has been for the last decade plus.

Tigers on Offense

The Tigers do return RB Phil Mafah who will lead the backfield now that Will Shipley has moved onto the NFL. They also return leading WR Tyler Brown and future NFL TE Jake Briningstool to lead the passing game, and it'll be interesting to see how quickly talented Freshmen TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco make an impact. I do expect that another year under promising OC Garrett Riley should help this unit gel, particularly for Klubnik. Last season saw turnovers doom the Tigers chances in a few of their losses, so as long as Klubnik can protect the ball, make a few big plays per game, and find some more consistency, the Tigers will still win a lot of ball games this year. It will be interesting to see how the interior OL holds up to replace C Will Putnam and the Guard group has depth but struggled at times last season. That said, the edges will be solid, with Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller providing stability at the crucial tackle spots.

Tigers on Defense

The Clemson defense is the unit that has struck fear in opponents for over a decade, and that was still true last season. The unit finished first in the ACC in yards allowed per game last year, and 8th in the country. That said, the stability of the front is getting it's first shake-up in a few years with mainstays like Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Justin Mascoll moving on, to the relief of all offensive lines who had the misfortune of facing them the last several seasons. That sigh of relief may turn into a hitched breath quickly though, cause the Tigers have continued to recruit well along the defensive front, not to mention the return of edge rusher TJ Parker who collected 12.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks last season. Behind them, one of the best LBs in the country, Barrett Carter will be the heart and soul of the entire defense. The safeties are stable with the return of RJ Mickens and Khalil Barnes, but the corners will need to mature quickly and find a little depth. Overall, the defense is loaded with talent and enough veteran players to keep this side of the ball as a decided advantage against nearly every team on their schedule, except perhaps the first one of course.

Way Too Early Prediction

It would probably be foolish to call for a road win in Death Valley at this point in August, even though the lone win for the Gamecocks in the last 9 matchups between these two teams came in their most recent trip to the Upstate. That said, I don't see why this one won't be another relatively close game. Both defenses held their ground in 2023, with the biggest difference coming on Khalil Barnes' early scoop and score. I think South Carolina's defense should be a bit better, and maybe Clemson's will be slightly worse, or at least this point with more unknowns. Still, it's hard to imagine where the points will come from for South Carolina until we see this offense actually work under the young QB LaNorris Sellers and the improved but young OL with another year under their belt. If I'm guessing right now, I'll lean on the team who has won 8 of the last 9 matchups, and keep a cautiously optimistic view that the talent gap has steadily moved toward each other between these two teams.

Clemson 20 - South Carolina 17