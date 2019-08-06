The senior receiver is on pace to set a few different school records before the end of the season, which means they’ll have to peel down the existing names on the turnstiles in the stadium’s corners and plaster Edwards’s name up until another receiver comes along.

Williams-Brice is set to undergo an over $20 million overhaul this winter, but the facilities folks at South Carolina may have a little more work to do this offseason thanks to Bryan Edwards.

“Obviously it’s something you think about any time you can put your name in the record books and get your name on the stadium,” he said. “I’m excited for it, but I know the only way I accomplish it is if I go out there and do my job.”



Also see: What national analysts, coaches are saying about Tavien Feaster

Edwards has been one of the Gamecocks’ best receivers since he stepped on campus in 2016 and hasn’t slowed down and now sits with a puncher’s chance at the three biggest school records for a receiver: receptions, yards and touchdowns.

He needs just 45 catches to break Kenny McKinley’s record of 207 career receptions, 814 yards to unseat Alshon Jeffery (3,042 yards) in all-time receiving yards and eight touchdown grabs to surpass Sidney Rice and Jeffery, who both had 23.

But, as he gets ready for his final year in Columbia, he’s actually getting some sage advice from one Gamecock great whose record he may ultimately topple.

“Alshon’s one that’s reached out to me and talked to a lot,” Edwards said. “Tori Gurley was always there a lot and have given me tips. Those two have influenced me a lot.”

Also see: Recruiting scoop on Ja'Qurious Conley and more

Jeffery, who was one of the biggest pieces of the Gamecocks’ best stretches in program history, finished his career with 183 receptions for over 3,000 yards and 23 scores.

Edwards admitted growing up modeling his game after guys like Jeffery, Michael Thomas and Larry Fitzgerald, bigger-bodied receivers, and now is getting advice from one of them as he tries to follow in their shoes.

Jeffery has turned himself into one of the best receivers in the NFL, piling up 6,181 yards and 41 touchdowns in seven seasons that include a Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl Championship.

Edwards will be in Jeffery’s shoes sooner rather than later as a rookie at training camp, and Jeffery’s advice was simple.

“Just it’s an every day thing; go hard every day,” Edwards said. “Your life could change in the next six months and you can be where every you want to be. Just believe in yourself and have the confidence you need.”

Edwards has a chance to set a lot of school records because he opted to come back for his senior season after getting feedback from NFL personnel.

He’s coming off one of his best years yet where he caught 55 passes and posted career highs in yards (846), touchdowns (7) and yards per catch (15.4).

With Deebo Samuel on to NFL pastures, Edwards becomes the team’s top receiver and is expecting big things.

Also see: The latest on Tank Bigsby

“The next step for me is being a very consistent player and being that number one guy and separating myself from the pack."