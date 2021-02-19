After having his junior season taken away due to COVID, Farr was masterful in his first start of the year.

Thomas Farr pitched a spectacular six innings sand the Gamecocks offense put on a power show en route to a 12-1 opening day win over Dayton.

In the first game of a much-anticipated Opening Day at South Carolina, the Gamecocks delivered.

The right-hander would touch 97 miles per hour on his fastball and would still be at 94 miles per hour late into his six-inning outing.

He’d finish allowing one run—which came on a solo shot to left—on five hits and two walks. Of his 89 pitches, 59 were strikes.

There were only a few tight spots for Farr (1-0, 1.50 ERA) with him putting two on in the second with one out but he’d strike out a batter before a fly out ended the threat.

After giving up a homer in the sixth he’d put two on but a strikeout, his eighth of the day, ended the inning with a runner on third.

Farr didn’t allow a leadoff runner to reach base and Dayton hit 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position against him.

Offensively, the Gamecocks showed off a little bit of everything.

The Gamecocks can still wallop balls over the fence—Wes Clarke picked up where he left off with a three run shot in the first followed by an Andrew Eyster grand slam in the third—but scored in other ways, too.

After an Eyster triple Colin Burgess lifted a sac fly to left to plate him before the Gamecocks notched two more runs in the sixth on back-to-back doubles from George Callil and Brady Allen and a RBI single from Clarke. Burgess drove in the final two runs on the day with a two-RBI single in the eighth.

South Carolina finished with 15 hits: five doubles, two triples and two homers. Hitters drew six walks and six strikeouts. Eight different Gamecocks picked up hits and nine total reached base.

Allen, Clarke and Eyster did a lot of the heavy lifting Friday, finishing 9-for-10 with three doubles, two home runs, two triples and nine runs driven in on the day.

Hitting in the leadoff spot Allen reached base in al four of his plate appearances with two doubles and a triple while scoring twice.

Play of the game: Early in the game Wes Clarke gave the Gamecocks their first runs in 346 with a three-run shot to straightaway center.

Player of the game: Thomas Farr was electric, ratcheting his fastball up to 97 miles per hour in six innings. He'd give up one run on a solo homer and strike out eight.

Up next: Game two of the series is Saturday at 1 p.m. Brannon Jordan is scheduled to start for South Carolina opposite LHP Ben Olson.