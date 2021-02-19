Thomas Farr could very easily be sitting on his couch today, tuning in like most everyone else to watch South Carolina’s Opening Day against Dayton. The Gamecock right-hander who saw his draft year end before it really began could very easily have taken a smaller payday than normal in the MLB Draft and start his professional journey. Instead, Farr bet on himself, returned to South Carolina and will anchor what could be a very deep and formidable Gamecock pitching staff.

Photo by Katie Dugan

"Scouts have gotten to see me in the fall but the fall is one thing. The SEC is another completely. I think for me I needed to play in the SEC to prove I was back to 100 percent healthy; I could compete at the highest level," Farr said. "I had the opportunity but felt like I was getting a little short changed, not to their fault. How can you draft a guy who hadn't played in two years?" To know where Farr is now, you have to go back to how he got to South Carolina, something that almost never happened. Farr, who went to high school in Georgia, was pitching at a junior college in Northwest Florida when he committed to the Gamecocks. And as pitching coach Skylar Meade watched Farr's fall season, he couldn't help but get nervous. Farr was pitching incredibly well, well enough to move up in the draft and potentially circumvent SEC baseball altogether and go pro out of junior college. "It was certainly something where we wanted to give him good information heading into it of here's what you're working with and here's what could happen if you come to the SEC and are a weekend guy. Obviously there's nothing guaranteed but he'd be a guy who would have a good chance if he does what he's capable of doing," "It would have been very difficult, but fate intervened and he ended up here. I think there's a rhyme and a reason to all of it." Farr got hurt just a few innings into his sophomore season and was shelved to the point he couldn't continue a surge up draft boards and ultimately got to South Carolina. "We were certainly worried with the numbers he was posting his sophomore. Yeah that he was going to be a difficult guy to get to school," Meade said. "As fate would have it he had an issue his sophomore year that didn't allow him to do what he does and pitch. Getting him here to school was a blessing for us and for his future development a blessing too."

