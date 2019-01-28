Jackson's medical hardship allowed him to remain on scholarship with the university without counting against the program's scholarship limitations.

Tavyn Jackson, who was medically disqualified in August, is listed in the NCAA's transfer portal, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

Entering the NCAA's transfer portal allows a student-athlete to explore options without necessarily leaving the school he or she currently attends. Every player so far that has entered the portal under Will Muschamp's tenure is not a part of the program going forward. Yet Jackson could represent an exception: according to sources, Jackson could still keep his scholarship status with USC should he not find a new home.

Jackson's medically disqualified status with South Carolina would prevent him from rejoining the Gamecocks' team as a player, and he would need to pass a physical with any interested program in order to begin his career anew.

Jackson has said that his medical disqualification was related to his sickle cell trait.

The Tallahassee (Florida) Rickards product signed with South Carolina as part of the 2017 class and drew strong reviews from the coaching staff in the preseason. He suffered a hamstring injury prior to the season opener and ended up taking a redshirt during the season.

