That means a few Gamecock commitments will get a chance to show what they have to offer in front of a host of MLB personnel with four getting selected for the MLB's first-ever Prospect Development Pipeline League.

With teams putting the bow on 2019 MLB Draft the next few weeks, it's time for scouts and players to get a jump on preparation for the 2020 draft.

The MLB announced its rosters earlier this week that includes a few Gamecock pledges: catcher Alek Boychuk, pitcher Jackson Phipps and outfielders Brandon Fields and Josh Shuler.

The four will get a chance to compete against 80 of the nation's best prospects starting next week and continuing through the early part of June.

According to the MLB, the top performers from the league will get to participate in the High School All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 6.

All four commitments are rated in the top 100 by PerfectGame with Phipps the highest-rated at No. 23 overall in the class and the No. 3 left-handed pitcher.



Fields isn't far behind at No. 24 (seventh-rated outfielder) with Shuler at No. 44 and the No. 11 outfielder and Boychuk rounding the group out at No. 46 overall in the 2020 class and the No. 4 catcher.

Prep Baseball Report has all four in the top 200 with Shuler at No. 34, Phipps at 35, Fields in at 100 and Boychuk at 190.

The Gamecocks have the No. 7 overall class for 2020 in the PerfectGame rankings with currently 14 commitments, 10 in the top 500 of PerfectGame's rankings.

For full rosters and more information on the PDP, click here.