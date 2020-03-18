Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, becoming the third commit to the class.

South Carolina football has its quarterback for the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gauthier chooses South Carolina over offers from Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Indiana, Pitt, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.



Gauthier last visited South Carolina earlier this month, taking in the Gamecocks' spring practice and getting his first opportunity to spend extensive time with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo.

Gauthier originally landed an offer from then-quarterbacks coach Dan Werner last May and he quickly visited the program for the first time. After the initial visit, Gauthier camped with the Gamecocks in the summer, and then was back in Columbia for the program's 24-7 win over Kentucky.

Head coach Will Muschamp has also been highly involved in Gauthier's recruitment with Bobo taking over Werner's slot.

Gauthier is ranked the No. 14 quarterback in the class and the No. 26 overall prospect in Georgia.

He's the third commitment to the Gamecocks' 2021 class, joining cornerback Demarko Williams and wide receiver Sam Reynolds.