Published Sep 21, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Gameday: Week Four vs. Akron
Welcome to another week of South Carolina football. In a season that only lasts 12 games, we shouldn't take any of these for granted as the 2-1 Gamecocks try to move to 3-1 to start the season ahead of their first BYE week. If you've missed any of our pre-game coverage this week, we've got you covered as you set up your tailgate, watch the afternoon games on TV, or need a break from chores around the house.

- Players of the Game vs. LSU

- Behind the Box Score: LSU

- Beamer and Players Tuesday Media Updates

- STORY: Gamecocks Turning Page on LSU Loss

- Coordinators Wednesday Media Updates

- STORY: Robby Ashford Continuing to Settle In

- WATCH: Previewing Akron on the Gamecock Scoop Podcast

- Thursday Injury Report

- Star Power: Week 4 vs. Akron

- Staff Picks: Week 4

- Akron Final Preview, Best/Worst Case Scenario, Prediction

- Akron Visitors List

