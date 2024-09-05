Advertisement
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing Kentucky
Looking at how LaNorris Sellers ran the ball in week one and what it means.
Alan and Caleb break down the lows and highs from the Gamecocks season opener.
It was not the game many expected in Week1, but there were some positives.
South Carolina survived in week one, but what now with a daunting schedule ahead?
