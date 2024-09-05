Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing Kentucky
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Alan and Caleb break things down with Justin Rowland from CatsIllustrated.com and then give their takes on the game and the rest of the Week Two schedule.

