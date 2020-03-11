Going for a loose ball in the Gamecocks’ final practice before leaving for the SEC Tournament, Jalyn McCreary collided with Kotsar’s right shoulder, popping it out of place and leaving the All-SEC big man questionable for Thursday’s game.

Jermaine Couisnard sensed how serious it was as soon as Maik Kotsar hit the ground.

“I saw the play when his shoulder did that and hit the ground kid of hard,” Couisnard said. “I knew it was going to be something serious that happened to him. Somebody else has to step up and help our team win.”

Kotsar “collapsed and grabbed his shoulder” in practice, Frank Martin said, and immediately went for testing.

He did make the trip to Nashville but was not at practice Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena while getting a MRI to see if he’ll be medically cleared to play.

If he is cleared, it’s up him if he’ll be able to fight through some of the pain.

“X-rays were all negative. We got an MRI done and we’re waiting,” Martin said. “The conversations between our doctor and Maik and the MRI results. That’s all I know. At the end of the day, you know where I stand with injuries. I wish somebody had told me not to play when I was hurt so I didn’t walk like I walk now. I don’t get in the middle of all that. That’s a decision that has to be made by the doctors. If they give the thumbs up, Maik has to be at peace to play at that discomfort he might have. I feel really bad for him, because he’s been tremendous for us as a player and teammate.”

It’s a big blow for the Gamecocks, who are fighting to get back onto the bubble in the SEC Tournament and fighting to host a NIT game as well, losing their best player and second team All-SEC forward.

If he isn’t able to go, Martin said Justin Minaya would start with Alanzo Frink likely moving to the center spot.

“In practice today I had Justin with the starting lineup,” he said. “Obviously Maik’s earned the right if he tells me an hour before the game he’s going to give it a go, he’ll be on the court. If he can’t go, Justin will be the starter.”

Kotsar is nearing the end of what’s been a spectacular senior season where he’s averaging 11.2 points per game on 49.7 percent shooting and 6.3 rebounds.

If he isn’t able to go, it could be the end to his career if South Carolina isn’t able to make a postseason tournament.

“He was really down yesterday. He’s put in so much to become a guy that was voted second team all league by the peers. I think we all understood where he was at late last year and the commitment he made,” Martin said. “The reason we finished in the upper half of the league is because of Maik Kotsar and his commitment and who he was as a teammate."

