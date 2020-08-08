In a typical year, the staff will have spent the summer months game planning for each opponent on the schedule and now the Gamecocks will have to work on putting new game plans together quickly with the start of the season 50 days away.

The conference released the two new teams added to each schedule as part of the SEC’s 10-game, league-only docket which means this adds two new games the Gamecocks need to game plan for in Auburn and Ole Miss.

South Carolina coaches are going to be burning the midnight oil over the next week after the SEC’s announcement Friday.

“We’ll add those two opponents,” Will Muschamp said. “(Assistant AD of video operations) Joe Lisle has all the SEC film so we might have to access things if it’s a new coach or coordinator to go where they were before. We’ll game plan those guys before we start training camp in all three phases.”

The good news for South Carolina for one opponent, Auburn, they won’t have to pull film from a host of different schools to build the game plan for the Tigers.

Head coach Gus Malzahn has been on the plains since 2013 and it’ll be easy to pick up tendencies from his offenses in recent film.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been at Auburn since 2016 and spent one season as LSU’s defensive coordinator, which means film on a Steele-led defense will be easy to pull for South Carolina.

Auburn’s special teams coordinator, Larry Porter, has also been at Auburn for a while and film should be readily available as well.

The only issue will be building the offensive game plan since the Tigers are breaking in a new offensive coordinator. Chad Morris takes the reigns of the offense and the Gamecocks will likely have to pull video on his offenses from his brief stint at Arkansas and his head coaching gig at SMU before that.

With Ole Miss, things get a little trickier.

The Rebels are breaking in an entirely new staff after firing Matt Luke and bringing in Lane Kiffin this offseason.

With Ole Miss, the Gamecocks will likely pull film from Kiffin’s most recent stint at FAU and as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

There is a built in advantage for South Carolina with Ole Miss’s defensive coordinator being D.J. Durkin, who was Muschamp’s defensive coordinator at Florida, which means he knows a lot of the tendencies of Durkin’s defenses.

The Gamecocks will definitely be pulling film from UCF from last season after Kiffin hired Jeff Lebby, who was the Golden Knights’ offensive coordinator last season and averaged 43.4 points per game in 2019.

Ole Miss’s special teams coordinator, Blake Gideon, was most recently at Houston where he also coached the special teams unit.

The Rebels also have a run game coordinator in Randy Clements who was most recently at Florida State, a pass game coordinator with Joe Jon Finley who was hired away from Texas A&M and co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge who spent last season at Michigan.

The coaches on South Carolina’s staff now have a little over a week to watch as much film as possible and built a scouting report before the start of training camp Aug. 17.

The downside in all this is the Gamecocks now game planned for four non-conference teams this summer that they won’t get to use.

“We do a full scouting report and game plan on all 12 opponents,” Muschamp said. “We have East Carolina, Coastal (Carolina), Wofford and Clemson all game planned and they’ll sit on the shelf this fall.”