Check out how each player did this week.

South Carolina had a handful of alums not only play but make impact plays for their respective teams this week, including one player making his debut on Monday Night Football.

It was an odd week in the NFL with Coronavirus postponing a few games and shifting the schedule around, but in the end it was a great week for former Gamecocks in the league.

It was a big night Monday for Gamecocks in the Chiefs-Patriots game with Rashad Fenton picking off his first pass of the season and returning it for 31 yards. He’d also have three tackles, one for loss, and break up four passes.

Stephon Gilmore also had three tackles and forced a fumble in the Patriots’ loss. Damiere Byrd caught five passes for 80 yards, including a 30-yarder.

Mike Davis had a huge day in the Panthers’ win over Arizona, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown Sunday, including one 21-yarder. He’d also haul in five catches for 27 yards in his second game as the starting running back.

Also with the Panthers, Pharoh Cooper returned two kicks for 42 yards and two punts for six yards. Joseph Charlton had one punt for 42 yards.

D.J. Wonnum had his best game of his rookie season to-date, picking up two tackles, including registering his first-career sack in Minnesota’s win over Houston against Deshaun Watson.

Deebo Samuel made his return to the football field this week after a foot injury, coming back in a big way. He’d catch three passes for 35 yards with a long of 17 yards and ran once for 10 yards in the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to Philadelphia.

Javon Kinlaw had a big day as well, making four tackles and batting down a pass.

Elliott Fry made his long-awaited NFL debut on Monday Night Football, hitting a field goal and making one of his two extra points as the Falcons lost to the Packers.

Also with the Falcons, Hayden Hurst caught four passes on six targets for 51 yards.

Ryan Succop made all five of his extra points and one of his two field goals for Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers’ 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor Stallworth made one tackle in six snaps for the Colts Sunday in a win over the Chicago Bears.

AJ Cann started for the Jacksonville Jaguars on the offensive line in a loss. Brandon Shell also started at tackle for the Seattle Seahawks in a win.

Rico Dowdle played 11 special teams snaps but didn’t record a statistic for the Dallas Cowboys in a loss to the Browns.

Keisean Nixon played five defensive snaps and 15 special teams stats, registering one hit on the quarterback in a loss to the Bills.

D.J. Swearinger made one tackle in the New Orleans Saints’ win over Detroit.

Jadeveon Clowney and Jonathan Joseph didn’t play this week with the Tennessee Titans after positive COVID-19 tests postponed their game against the Steelers.

DNP: Melvin Ingram (knee), Dennis Daley (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (foot), Jared Cook (groin), Bryan Edwards (ankle), TJ Brunson