Below are how a few Gamecock signees and current players are doing near the midpoint of the summer.

The summer leagues are almost halfway over and there are a handful of Gamecocks playing really well before school starts in August.

Brady Allen is on a tear for the La Crosse Loggers, hitting .407 over the last seven days and is up to hitting .hitting .290/.395/.419 with five stolen bases. He's also driven in 29 runs this summer in the Northwoods.

Jonah Beamon is struggling this summer with the Wilmington Sharks, hitting .091/.167/.136 with a home run and seven RBI. He's struck out 27 times.

New Gamecocks grad transfer Dallas Beaver is off to a solid start with the Wareham Gatemen, hitting .261/.333/.261 with two RBI in seven games this summer.

After taking some time off this summer, Luke Berryhill is up in the Cape Cod League with the Brewster Whitecaps. Through four games he's hitting .417/.462/.583 with two doubles

Joel Brewer played in handful of games for the Kalamazoo Growlers in Northwoods League, going 4-for-11 and finished hitting .364/.364/.636 with a home run and two RBI.

After a strong showing last year in the Cape, Noah Campbell is off to another hot start for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, hitting .360/.515/.600 with two homers and six RBI. He's also playing primarily designated hitter with some shortstop mixed in as well.

Fresh off getting named to the Valley Baseball League All-Star Wes Clarke is hitting .413/.560/.693 with three homers and 20 RBI, and he's also doubled 10 times for the Waynesboro Generals of the Valley Baseball League.

Parker Coyne is 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA for the Lakeshore Chinkooks in the Northwoods League with 29 strikeouts and nine walks in 28.1 innings.

Andrew Eyster is also off to another strong showing in the Cape, hitting .342/.390/.632 with three homers and 11 RBI with two stolen bases.

After getting drafted and before coming to school Brannon Jordan has made five appearances for the Eau Claire Express with a 0.69 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Jeff Heinrich played a little summer ball before enrolling at South Carolina, hitting .258/.319/.424 with two homers 10 RBI and four stolen bases in 17 games for the Rockford Rivets in the Northwoods league.

Daniel Lloyd is 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA for the Savannah Bananas with 12 strikeouts and eight walks in 12.1 innings in the Coastal Plains League.

After missing almost all of last season with a foot injury, Carmen Mlodzinski has made one start for Falmouth, giving up three runs and striking out seven in 4.1 innings.

After playing in seven games for the Lexington County Blowfish, Josiah Sightler is missing significant time with a knee injury. He ended his summer hitting .217/.387/.435 with a homer and six RBI.

Cam Tringali is also up for the Cape Cod League, pitching for Brewster. He's 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA with 14 strikeouts and six walks. He has a 1.05 WHIP and a .170 batting average against.