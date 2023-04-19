The South Carolina Gamecocks have continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail with the commitment of 4-star cornerback Braydon Lee from Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale, Maryland. In a heartfelt commitment on Instagram Live that featured a cutout picture and dedication to his late father, who passed away two weeks ago, Lee made his decision this afternoon.

Lee, listed at 6'1" and 162 lbs, is a 5.9 4-star on Rivals and is ranked #126 in the Rivals250. He is the #5 prospect in the state of Maryland and the #16 DB in the nation. Lee had offers from nearly every major school in the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Maryland, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State among others.

Lee's commitment is a huge get for the Gamecocks, as they continue to build their 2024 class with top talent. This is the second commitment from the DMV area for the Gamecocks in this class, following the commitment of his teammate, OL Mike Williams, earlier today. Both Lee and Williams are set to follow their former teammate, EDGE Desmond Umeozulu, who was instrumental in showing the rising HS seniors what South Carolina had to offer.

The Gamecocks' coaching staff, led by head coach Shane Beamer, has been working hard to build momentum on the recruiting trail, and Lee's commitment marks the third commitment of the day for South Carolina, following the commitments of OL Mike Williams and Florence, South Carolina S Kelvin Hunter.

With Lee's size and athleticism, he has the potential to be an impact player for the Gamecocks in the future. He joins a talented South Carolina defensive back group that has plenty of young talent set to battle their way to start for DBU.

Overall, Lee's commitment is another big win for South Carolina and DB Coach Torrian Gray, as they continue to build their 2024 class with top talent. With his talent and potential, Lee has the potential to be a cornerstone player for the Gamecocks and help lead the team to success in the coming years and boosts a class that was ranked 9th nationally in the Rivals team rankings today before his commitment, even higher by adding it's 8th 4-star already.

