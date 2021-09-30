Gamecocks need more explosives, production on third down

Wednesday Marcus Satterfield echoed that and took the responsibility of needing to “give them more opportunities” moving forward.

South Carolina was coming off its worst offensive output of the season and its second-straight loss, and Beamer thinks there are enough guys on the roster who can make plays, the offense just isn’t explosive enough right now.

Shane Beamer mentioned it after the Kentucky game he and the coaches still think the Gamecocks have playmakers offensively.

“I feel great we have playmakers and can make explosive plays. I think as coaches we have to put them in more positions to make those plays and we have to be more consistent globally—players, coaches, everything—on the execution of the offense in order to have a chance to make those plays,” he said. “We have some guys who are definitely playmakers in this league.”

After a season-high eight explosive plays—runs of at least 12 yards, passes of at least 18—the Gamecocks have mustered just eight over the last two weeks, including a season-low three against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks’ passing attack has been surprisingly explosive given some of the question marks there entering the season, but the running game hasn’t produced enough chunk plays.

So far against FBS teams this season South Carolina’s only had four explosive runs and one against SEC competition.

“We have to be better on opening downs and getting drives going and sustaining drives to get those opportunities to get those guys involved and create explosive plays and put them in explosive situations,” Satterfield said.

Where the Gamecocks struggled, especially against Kentucky, was not being able to sustain drives and have more opportunities on first and second down to take those shots.

Of the 51 plays run, almost 30 percent were third or fourth down and hamstrung South Carolina in what plays they could call.

Third downs have been an issue for the Gamecocks the last three weeks with South Carolina going 13-for-41 (37.1 percent) on third downs, which includes an 8-for-17 day against Georgia.

The Gamecocks are 8-for-12 on third downs and less than four yards to go, 0-for-4 on third downs between five and seven yards and just 5-for-25 on third downs of eight yards or more.

The run game is really struggling on third downs, averaging just 1.74 yards per carry.

On third downs in opponent territory the Gamecocks are just 2-for-12 in the last three games and averaging five yards per play.

“A lot of it was third and two to three and we’re trying to run the ball and didn’t get the first down or didn’t make a play. We had a couple drops,” Satterfield said. “The plays are there; it’s just a matter of making them. As we go on and move forward and the more comfortable guys get in these competitive situations they’ll make the plays.”

South Carolina will obviously have to be better on first and second down against Troy to avoid getting in third and long situations and allowing the Trojans’ good pass rush a chance to pin its ears back.

Against FBS competition this season the Gamecocks are averaging 5.1 yards per play on first down (3.2 in SEC play) and 4.4 yards per play (5.1 SEC) on second.

“The main thing is everyone has to look themselves in the mirror. We all have to focus in on the one thing we’re doing in our jobs and have to get better at it,” Eric Douglas said. “The game plan is meant for us to succeed and it’s put in for us to be in the best position possible. It’s nothing from a game plan standpoint or a one-person problem. It’s the whole offense. If all 11 do our jobs and win our one on ones we’ll be special.”