Former Clemson graduate transfer running back Tavien Feaster officially has an offer from South Carolina, Gamecock Central has learned.

For more on the offer, and where things stand with Feaster, check out this post on The Insiders Forum (subscribers).

News of Feaster entering the transfer portal first broke on April 24 with Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and East Carolina showing interest in the former four-star running back, according to Rivals.com's Woody Wommack.

The Spartanburg, S.C. native and Spartanburg High graduate appeared in 41 career games at Clemson, including 11 starts, rushing for 1,330 career yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries (5.99 YPC). He added 23 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Now listed at 5-foot-11, 220-pounds, Feaster was ranked the No. 3 all-purpose back in the 2016 class by Rivals.com and the top player in the state.

Feaster has one year of eligibility left and will be eligible to play immediately at his new school.