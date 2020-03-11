The only thing Minaya can compare it to is playing on the AAU circuit in early games, but even then those had fans and family there.

When he and the rest of the Gamecocks take the floor in the SEC Tournament Thursday, there's a chance there will be no fans there—not even bands or cheerleaders—with only a select few groups of people allowed in the arena.

The closest thing Justin Minaya can compare what he might face Thursday night dates all the way back to his high school basketball days.

“It’d definitely be crazy,” Minaya said. “It’s something I’d never experience before. If that’s what you have to do, go out there and play and see what happens.”

The SEC hasn't officially announced fans will not be allowed into Bridgestone Arena starting Thursday, but the Big 10 and Big 12 have already announced the decision to hold their conference tournaments with only essential personnel there to try and combat the spread of Coronavirus.

If announced, it'd follow in not only other Power 5 conference footsteps but the footsteps of the NCAA, which announced Wednesday the NCAA Tournament games will be played without fans in the stands.

“It’s fluid,” Frank Martin said. “There are people in leadership roles not making decisions based on social media popularity and not making decisions on gossip or making decisions on the 24-hour news cycle. They’re making decisions because they’re getting information from people right in the middle of what’s going on. At the end of the day, the safety, the welfare of our players and coaches and administrators and fans, that’s number one. Sometimes we get inconvenienced on what we went to do because decisions are made for what’s right. I’m not a decision maker in this process. I listen to the leadership of my campus, the leadership of the university and the leadership of the community I live in for my family and my players. Whatever decisions those folks make, I’m going to roll with it.”

The Gamecocks found out about the NCAA's decision while at practice before Thursday’s game and were admittedly shocked about the announcement.

Most of these players have never played in front of empty arenas before and might have to in their opener Thursday. Some, like Jermaine Couisnard who played at a big high school and prep school, don’t know what it’s like.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be something like that.”

If it happens, the Gamecocks (18-13, 10-8 SEC) will have to try and find their own energy and spark without a crowd watching.

Even in away and neutral site games, players are usually able to find ways to feed of energy, good or bad.

“I feel like I’ve always had the good ability to feed off crowds,” Minaya said. “This is a neutral site so it’s different. I feel like a lot of us can say the love for the game stems from play in front of fans.”

The No. 6-seeded Gamecocks don’t know who they play yet—it’ll either be No. 11 Arkansas or No. 14 Vanderbilt—but know they’ll tip off at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday night with a trip to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on the line.

When they do, it might be in an eerily unique arena environment.

“I’m sure players don’t like running out to empty arenas,” Martin said. “It’s a deflating thing. Whether you’re at home, on the road or at a neutral court and you run out to play with no one in the stands, it’s a different feeling.”



The NCAA tournament already did it, even for the women's games, which Dawn Staley already reacted to.