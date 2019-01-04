So far, things haven’t gone to plan with Campbell shifting in and out of the lineup but he hopes as the Gamecocks enter SEC play he can get back to being the player he thought he could be this season.

When Tre Campbell transferred from Georgetown this offseason, he was looking for a spot to play his final season of college basketball where he could anchor the point guard spot, and he found that place at South Carolina.

“I feel like in practice the last couple practice I got back and am being more aggressive. I’m a pass-first point guard. I like to get my teammates involved,” Campbell said. “I got to knock down my shots, shoot the ball, get it to my teammates and play with confidence."

Campbell, who had two really solid seasons at Georgetown as their go-to point guard, has struggled to crack the starting lineup recently.



Right now he’s averaging just 5.3 points in 21.8 minutes per game and, after starting the first six games of the year have started just three of the Gamecocks’ last six games.

The biggest issue right now, according to head coach Frank Martin, is Campbell’s tentativeness on both ends of the court.

“He’s got to be aggressive. I don’t know if you’ve noticed the last seven years, but I’m kind of an aggressive personality, so I struggle with passive people. I don’t take a liking to guys that are passive. I challenge them when they get passive and he gets uncomfortable when I challenge him,” he said. “I told him over the break, ‘We’re going to get it right, we’re going to figure it out.’ it’s our job to help him and he’s excited to work.”

Campbell, who’s quiet and reserved off the court, shows some of the same personality traits when running the Gamecocks’ offense and at the top of the team’s defense.

Martin said it’s up to him to get Campbell right and for the graduate transfer in his final season of college basketball to work at it.

But, after a trip home to see family, the team is already seeing Campbell trending up.

Against North Greenville—albeit lower competition—Campbell had 11 points, his first double-digit point total since Nov. 9 and his highest offensive rating (124) since a 135 against Wyoming on Dec. 5.

“Going home was actually good for him,” Martin said. “He caught his breath for a second. He came back and had as good a three practices as he’s had since early October.

A big help for Campbell and arguably his biggest resource in the facility has been Wes Myers, who is helping the team in a graduate assistant role this season.

Myers, who was a grad transfer last season, played a lot of point guard last season for the Gamecocks and has been working with Campbell to learn the point guard position better and prepare him for SEC play, which starts Saturday.

“It’s definitely good,” Campbell said. “He played the point guard position so he knows exactly where Frank wants the ball and where to be on defense. He’s always good for me.”