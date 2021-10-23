Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Texas A&M

South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) When: Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 - 7:30 PM ET Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX (102,733) Broadcast: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 98/XM 207 Odds: Texas A&M -19.5 (O/U 45) Weather: 79 degrees, 9% chance of rain

How to watch today’s game

The Gamecocks and Aggies are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider. Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider. There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will be in the TV booth with Cole Cubelic on the sidelines. Kate Scott and Mike Golic have the national radio call for Learfield College Football Saturday Night. Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.

Coverage from South Carolina vs Texas A&M Week

GC LIVE: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Preview

Photo by Katie Dugan

Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics

THE SERIES: This is the eighth gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their “permanent” SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52- 28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies own a 4-0 record in Columbia and are 3-0 against the Gamecocks in College Station. Three of the seven games have been decided by seven points or less. THE BONHAM TROPHY: Amateur historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended “The Governor’s Trophy” to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born. “The Bonham Trophy” is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of “Western Artwork,” created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next South Carolina - Texas A&M football game. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: No. 7 Texas A&M rolled to a 48-3 win over South Carolina in Columbia on Nov. 7, 2020. The Aggies scored touchdowns on seven of 10 possessions, while holding a 530-150 advantage in yards and a 38:21-21:39 lead in time of possession. THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Texas A&M scored 17 points in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter to break open a close contest in a 30-6 win over South Carolina on Nov. 16, 2019 in College Station. Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score in the win. A&M rolled up 540 yards compared to just 260 for the Gamecocks, including a 319-45 advantage on the ground, as the Aggies controlled the time of possession, 41:39-18:21. FACING TEAMS FROM THE LONE STAR STATE: Carolina is 3-11 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 versus both Baylor and Houston, and 0-7 against Texas A&M. This will mark the Gamecocks fourth trip to College Station in the last seven years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976. DEEP IN THE HEART OF: The Gamecocks own a 1-6 record when playing in Texas. Their only win came 64 years ago, Oct. 5, 1957, when they ventured into Austin and defeated the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns by a 27-21 score. Carolina has lost three times at A&M, (2015, ‘17 and ‘19) twice at Baylor (1949 and ‘76) and at Houston (1973 - the night after the Riggs-King Battle of the Sexes tennis match in the Astrodome). PLAYING A RANKED OPPONENT: The Aggies come into this week’s contest ranked 17th in both the A.P. and Coaches’ polls. Texas A&M is the second ranked opponent Carolina will face this season. The Gamecocks dropped a 40-13 decision at Georgia earlier this season when the Bulldogs were ranked second in both polls. The Gamecocks last win over a ranked opponent came last year when they topped No. 15/14 Auburn in Columbia by a 30-22 score. Carolina’s last road win over a ranked opponent came in 2019 when the Gamecocks went into Athens and knocked off the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 20-17 in double overtime.

Depth chart

Gamecock Central Staff Predictions