Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Texas A&M
South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 - 7:30 PM ET
Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX (102,733)
Broadcast: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 98/XM 207
Odds: Texas A&M -19.5 (O/U 45)
Weather: 79 degrees, 9% chance of rain
How to watch today’s game
The Gamecocks and Aggies are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.
Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.
Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will be in the TV booth with Cole Cubelic on the sidelines.
Kate Scott and Mike Golic have the national radio call for Learfield College Football Saturday Night.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
THE SERIES: This is the eighth gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their “permanent” SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52- 28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies own a 4-0 record in Columbia and are 3-0 against the Gamecocks in College Station. Three of the seven games have been decided by seven points or less.
THE BONHAM TROPHY: Amateur historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended “The Governor’s Trophy” to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born. “The Bonham Trophy” is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of “Western Artwork,” created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next South Carolina - Texas A&M football game.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: No. 7 Texas A&M rolled to a 48-3 win over South Carolina in Columbia on Nov. 7, 2020. The Aggies scored touchdowns on seven of 10 possessions, while holding a 530-150 advantage in yards and a 38:21-21:39 lead in time of possession.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Texas A&M scored 17 points in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter to break open a close contest in a 30-6 win over South Carolina on Nov. 16, 2019 in College Station. Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score in the win. A&M rolled up 540 yards compared to just 260 for the Gamecocks, including a 319-45 advantage on the ground, as the Aggies controlled the time of possession, 41:39-18:21.
FACING TEAMS FROM THE LONE STAR STATE: Carolina is 3-11 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 versus both Baylor and Houston, and 0-7 against Texas A&M. This will mark the Gamecocks fourth trip to College Station in the last seven years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976.
DEEP IN THE HEART OF: The Gamecocks own a 1-6 record when playing in Texas. Their only win came 64 years ago, Oct. 5, 1957, when they ventured into Austin and defeated the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns by a 27-21 score. Carolina has lost three times at A&M, (2015, ‘17 and ‘19) twice at Baylor (1949 and ‘76) and at Houston (1973 - the night after the Riggs-King Battle of the Sexes tennis match in the Astrodome). PLAYING A
RANKED OPPONENT: The Aggies come into this week’s contest ranked 17th in both the A.P. and Coaches’ polls. Texas A&M is the second ranked opponent Carolina will face this season. The Gamecocks dropped a 40-13 decision at Georgia earlier this season when the Bulldogs were ranked second in both polls. The Gamecocks last win over a ranked opponent came last year when they topped No. 15/14 Auburn in Columbia by a 30-22 score. Carolina’s last road win over a ranked opponent came in 2019 when the Gamecocks went into Athens and knocked off the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 20-17 in double overtime.
Depth chart
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Chris Clark: This A&M team had some early season struggles, but a win over Alabama and a convincing victory over Missouri may have the Aggies playing to the team's (pretty significant) potential. The Gamecock defense may be able to keep Carolina in this one, but until the offense proves it can sustain drives and score more points against quality competition, there's not enough reason to believe that pace can be kept. Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 17
Wes Mitchell: Texas A&M seems to be coming into its own while the Gamecocks' offense appears to sort of just be what it is at this point. While there have certainly been some signs of progress each week, to this point it hasn't resulted in an overall better output on that side of the ball. I do think the Gamecocks' defense can keep them in the game for part of the evening. But against a strong A&M defense, with an excellent defensive front, I don't believe the Carolina offense can do enough to outscore the Aggies or keep the defense from wearing down. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 14
Michael Beckham: I don't dislike this matchup. I hate it. A&M is the hot team at the same time that the Gamecocks seem to be regressing. Throw injuries and playing on the road at Kyle Field (102,733) against a school that Carolina has never beaten, and it has all the makings of a blowout. I think the Aggies dominate early and build an insurmountable lead. The Gamecocks will get some feel-good points in the second half, but that will be about it. Texas A&M 38, South Carolina 14
Kendall Smith: Zach Calzada has hit his stride as of late, but he has not been top-notch all season long. Especially prior to the Alabama game. If South Carolina's defense can find a way to disrupt this Texas A&M offense, bring Calzada back down to Earth and create a couple of turnovers that the Gamecock offense capitalizes on, this should be a better game than most expect. Look for Zeb to throw the ball deep and for the South Carolina offense to rely heavily on the passing game. This game will certainly be a challenge for the Gamecocks. As they say, everything is bigger in Texas, and College Station (especially at 7:30 p.m.) is no different. I think the Gamecocks will keep it closer than most anticipate, but I still think the Aggies have the edge in this game, simply because they have been at their best the past few weeks. Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 17
