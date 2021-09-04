Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois
South Carolina (0-0) vs Eastern Illinois (0-1)
When: Saturday, Sept 4, 2021 - 7:00 pm ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (77,559)
Broadcast: SEC Network Plus/ESPN Plus (Click here to see how to watch) (Bill Roth, Chris Doering, Alex Chappell)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 135/XM 192
Odds: South Carolina -42 (O/U 58.5)
Weather: 81 degrees, 0% chance of rain
How to watch tonight's game
While the game isn't on any traditional TV channels, it is available for streaming on both SEC Network+, much like most of South Carolina's baseball games have been, and ESPN+.
That essentially gives you two options in watching the game at home via a streaming device:
** If you already have a cable/satellite/streaming provider that has SEC Network (pretty much all of the packages do now), then you do not need to sign up for ESPN+. Save your $6.99 and just do the following. Most of you probably have a TV provider anyway, since you'll need it to watch the other games this season.
You simply need to use the ESPN App on a streaming device (Firestick, Roku, AppleTV, etc.) and log in with your cable/satellite/streaming username and password and you will automatically have access.
Again, this is the same process you used to watch Carolina baseball throughout the last few seasons.
** If for whatever reason you don't have a cable/satellite/streaming provider, you can purchase ESPN+ for $6.99/mo. (or via the Disney bundle) and watch the game without having a provider.
I wouldn't necessarily recommend that route since you're going to need a provider for other games, but it is an option for you.
If you have further issues or need assistance, contact ESPN Customer Care at 1-888.549.3776 or https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us.
Or you can just avoid the hassle and come to Willy B with the rest of us. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at gamecocksonline.com/tickets or by calling 800-4SC-FANS.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
AND WE'RE OFF: 2021 marks the 128th season of intercollegiate football at the University of South Carolina, dating back to 1892. It is the 115th-consecutive year in which South Carolina has competed on the gridiron. The University did not field a team in either 1893 or 1906. Carolina owns an all-time record of 614-595-44, a .508 winning percentage.
IT JUST MEANS MORE: The 2020 season marks South Carolina's 30th year in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina and Arkansas joined the league prior to the 1992 campaign. The Gamecocks earned the SEC Eastern Division title in the 2010 season. The Gamecocks are 99-134-1 (.425) all-time in SEC regular-season play.
NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: On Dec. 6, 2020, Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced the hiring of Shane Beamer as the 36th head football coach in Carolina history. Beamer, who served on Steve Spurrier's staff in Columbia from 2007-10, most recently was the assistant head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs coach at the University of Oklahoma. This marks Coach Beamer's first head coaching assignment. He has been an assistant coach at seven FBS schools for 21 seasons. During his career, he has coached in 17 bowl games, including a College Football Playoff National Championship Game, has posted 18 non-losing seasons, six of those with double-digit victories, and his teams have won 62.9 percent of its games. He is the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer.
THAT'S A RECORD: South Carolina fans have responded to Coach Shane Beamer's energy and positivity by setting a school record of 8,699 new football season tickets sold. The previous record for new season ticket sales in one season was 8,323 in 2019. Total season tickets sold for the 2021 campaign are approaching 40,000. FOR OPENERS: Through 127 years of intercollegiate football, the Gamecocks have compiled an 84-39-4 record in season openers, a winning percentage of .677. In the 95 seasons in which the Gamecocks have opened at home, the record is a very impressive 71-20-4. That translates into a .768 winning mark. In 28 seasons in which the Gamecocks have opened on the road, they are 10-18 for a .357
CAROLINA VS. EASTERN ILLINOIS: This is the first time that South Carolina and Eastern Illinois have met on the gridiron.
GAMECOCKS VS. THE OVC: This week's game against Eastern Illinois marks the Gamecocks first-ever versus a team from the Ohio Valley Conference. The schools that make up the seven-team OVC include Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Murray State, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin.
Depth chart
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Wes Mitchell: This game really won't be about the score at all, but more so about all of the things we talked about how it plays out. Can the Gamecocks operate their offense and defense, execute without communication issues and a play a relatively clean first game of the Beamer era? Staying healthy for future games, and getting some young players into the rotation to get their feet wet in front of 80,000 people, are also keys. If South Carolina can do all of that, it will be considered a successful week 1. South Carolina 52, Eastern Illinois 13
Michael Beckham: To open the Beamer era, the Gamecocks have to start a quarterback who wasn’t even on the roster a few weeks ago. Luckily for them, they could win this game without throwing a pass. I think South Carolina will put up some feel-good points against a severely undermanned opponent, and we’ll see nearly the entire roster get much-needed playing time. South Carolina 44, Eastern Illinois 17
----
