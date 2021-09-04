Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois

Broadcast: SEC Network Plus/ESPN Plus ( Click here to see how to watch ) (Bill Roth, Chris Doering, Alex Chappell)

While the game isn't on any traditional TV channels, it is available for streaming on both SEC Network+, much like most of South Carolina's baseball games have been, and ESPN+.

That essentially gives you two options in watching the game at home via a streaming device:

** If you already have a cable/satellite/streaming provider that has SEC Network (pretty much all of the packages do now), then you do not need to sign up for ESPN+. Save your $6.99 and just do the following. Most of you probably have a TV provider anyway, since you'll need it to watch the other games this season.

You simply need to use the ESPN App on a streaming device (Firestick, Roku, AppleTV, etc.) and log in with your cable/satellite/streaming username and password and you will automatically have access.

Again, this is the same process you used to watch Carolina baseball throughout the last few seasons.

** If for whatever reason you don't have a cable/satellite/streaming provider, you can purchase ESPN+ for $6.99/mo. (or via the Disney bundle) and watch the game without having a provider.

I wouldn't necessarily recommend that route since you're going to need a provider for other games, but it is an option for you.

If you have further issues or need assistance, contact ESPN Customer Care at 1-888.549.3776 or https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us.

Or you can just avoid the hassle and come to Willy B with the rest of us. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at gamecocksonline.com/tickets or by calling 800-4SC-FANS.