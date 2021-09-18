Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Georgia

South Carolina (2-0) at Georgia (2-0) When: Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 - 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Stadium - Athens, GA (92,746) Broadcast: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) National Radio: Learfield CFB Saturday Night (Kate Scott, Mike Golic) Satellite Radio: Sirius 135/XM 201 Odds: Georgia -31.5 (O/U 47.5) Weather: 78 degrees, 24% chance of rain

How to watch today’s game

Week 3 is officially here as South Carolina travels to Georgia this Saturday for its first SEC game of the season. The Gamecocks (2-0) and Bulldogs (2-0) are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. That makes for an easy viewing experience as ESPN is available on all the major satellite, cable and streaming services and usually as part of the basic package. Check your local listings for the specific channel. There are options to stream the game, including once again on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN. ESPN is available on all the major streaming TV providers such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and SlingTV. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by Todd Blackledge with Molly McGrath patrolling the sidelines. Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.

Coverage from South Carolina vs Georgia Week:

Photo by CJ Driggers

Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics

CAROLINA VS. GEORGIA: This is the 74th meeting between these two bordering flagship state universities. Georgia leads the all-time series by a 52-19-2 margin, including a 29-9 mark in Athens and a 21-10-2 advantage in Columbia. Since becoming SEC Eastern Division rivals in 1992, the Bulldogs own a 19- 10 lead in the series, including a 9-5 mark in Athens. CLOSER IN THE MORE RECENT PAST: Georgia holds a slim 6-5 advantage in games played since 2010. Carolina won three-straight from 2010-12, its longest winning streak in the series, and won again in 2014 and 2019. Georgia countered with a win in 2013 and four-straight from 2015-18 before winning in Columbia last season. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: The No. 13/10 Georgia Bulldogs put up 21 first-quarter points and never looked back in a 45-16 win over South Carolina on Nov. 28, 2020 in the Gamecocks’ season home finale. Georgia did most of the damage on the ground, rushing for 332 yards on 46 carries, a 7.2- yard average. True freshman Luke Doty made his first career start and responded by connecting on 18-of-22 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. With Shi Smith sidelined, tight end Nick Muse stepped up with the best game of his career, an eight-catch, 131-yard, one-touchdown performance. THE LAST TIME THEY MET IN ATHENS: In the high point of the 2019 season for Carolina, the Gamecocks went into Athens on Oct. 12 and knocked off the No. 3/3 Bulldogs by a 20-17 mark in double overtime. Israel Mukuamu was the star of the game, intercepting three Jake Fromm passes, including a 53-yard pick-six in the upset win. Parker White connected on a 24-yard field in the second overtime, before Rodrigo Blankenship missed from 42, providing the winning score. Georgia outgained Carolina 468-297 on the afternoon, but four turnovers proved costly for the Dawgs. The win matched the best road win for Carolina in school history. BEEN HERE, DONE THAT: Georgia enters this week’s game ranked second in the Associated Press poll. Four of South Carolina’s top eight wins in school history according to the A.P. have come against Georgia: No. Date Opponent AP Rank Score 1. 10/09/10 vs Alabama 1 35-21 2. 10/24/81 at North Carolina 3 31-13 10/12/19 at Georgia 3 20-17 4. 09/24/09 vs Ole Miss 4 16-10 5. 10/06/12 vs Georgia 5 35-7 10/26/13 at Missouri 5 27-24 7. 09/24/88 vs Georgia 6 23-10 09/13/14 vs Georgia 6 38-35 9. 10/04/07 vs Kentucky 8 38-23 11/21/87 vs Clemson 8 20-7 11/14/53 at West Virginia 8 20-14 BEAMER SEES RED: First-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer returns to Athens where he served on Kirby Smart’s staff as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in 2016 and ‘17. This is the seventh time Coach Beamer has been on the sidelines for Carolina-Georgia. He has been on the winning sideline in four of the prior six meetings. GEORGIA ON MY MIND: Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins served on the Georgia coaching staff from 1996-2000. DFO George Wynn started for three years at Georgia and served as a team captain as a senior, graduating in 1992. OLD FRIEND ALERT: Will Muschamp joined the Bulldogs as a defensive analyst during the 2021 preseason. He served as the Gamecocks’ head coach from 2016-20, posting a 28-30 record. IT JUST MEANS MORE: Twenty players on Carolina’s active roster claim Georgia as their home state. That figures to 17 percent of the Gamecocks’ 118-man roster. The list includes: Rashad Amos (Fayetteville), Jordan Davis (Fairburn), Kingsley Enagbare (Atlanta), Hot Rod Fitten (Atlanta), Colten Gauthier (Bethlehem), B.J. Gibson (Marietta), Cole Hanna (Norcross), Kevin Harris (Hinesville), Joey Hunter (Atlanta), Juju McDowell (Leesburg), Zeb Noland (Watkinsville), Rico Powers (Atlanta), Will Rogers (Hampton), David Spaulding (Riceboro), Aaron Sterling (Atlanta), Jordan Strachan (Kingsland), Jazston Turnetine (Ellenwood), Josh Vann (Tucker), M.J. Webb (Rutledge) and Dylan Wonnum (Tucker).

