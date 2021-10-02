Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Troy

South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) vs Troy (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) When: Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 - 3:30 PM ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (77,559) Broadcast: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 132/XM 190 Odds: South Carolina -6.5 (O/U 43.5) Weather: 84 degrees, 0% chance of rain

How to watch today’s game

The Gamecocks and Trojans are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider. Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider. There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by Matt Stinchcomb, with Alyssa Lang patrolling the sidelines. Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.

Coverage from South Carolina vs Troy Week

GC LIVE: Final thoughts on the Gamecocks vs Troy

Photo by CJ Driggers

Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics

CAROLINA VS. TROY: This is the fourth meeting between the Gamecocks and Trojans in a series that dates back to 2004. Carolina leads the all-time series 3-0, with all three games being contested in Columbia. The teams met in 2004, 2005 and 2010, with Carolina winning by scores of 17-7, 45-20 and 69-24, respectively. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Marcus Lattimore had three touchdowns and 102 yards rushing by halftime to lead the 17th-ranked Gamecocks to a 69- 24 victory over Troy on Nov. 20, 2010, its biggest point total under Steve Spurrier and the most it has scored in 15 years. Lattimore and the Gamecocks ended any doubts early as he scored on runs of 17-, eight- and five-yards for a 21-0 lead less than seven minutes into the contest. Troy had five turnovers, all which led to touchdowns. Stephen Garcia threw two touchdowns and ran for a third. The defense chipped in with safety D.J. Swearinger and defensive end Chaz Sutton both returning interceptions for touchdowns. POINTS GALORE: The scoreboard operator was busy when the Gamecocks and Trojans met on Nov. 20, 2010. The 69 points scored by Carolina ranks as the seventh-highest mark in school history, while the 93 combined points is tied for the fourth-highest scoring game in Gamecock history. FUN IN THE SUN BELT: The Gamecocks own a 16-2 all-time record against teams that currently comprise the Sun Belt Conference, with all 18 contests held in Columbia. The Gamecocks are 8-2 against Appalachian State (most recently 2019), 3-0 vs. Troy (2004, ‘05, ‘10), 2-0 against Coastal Carolina (2013, ‘18) and Louisiana-Lafayette (2003, ‘07), and 1-0 vs. South Alabama (2014). The Gamecocks are currently scheduled to host Sun Belt foes Georgia State in the 2022 season-opener and Appalachian State in 2027, and will travel to Boone to face the Mountaineers in 2025. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS: The Gamecocks are 34-11 in their last 45 non-conference games, with six of the 11 losses coming against Clemson. Carolina is 2-0 in non-conference action so far in 2021 with wins over both Eastern Illinois (46-0) and East Carolina (20-17). Their final non-conference game of the regular season is set for Nov. 27 when they host the Clemson Tigers. THE POWER OF FIVE: Since the turn of the century, the Gamecocks have a 48-4 mark against teams not currently in a Power-5 conference. The only four losses in that stretch came to UConn in the 2010 Papajohns.com Bowl, to The Citadel in 2015, to South Florida in the 2016 Birmingham Bowl and to Appalachian State in 2019. It should be noted that UConn was in the Big East, which was a BCS automatic qualifier during the 2009 season. SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Gamecock roster features four players who hail from the state of Alabama. Those who list the Yellowhammer State as home include Sam Reynolds (Alabaster), Jon Darius Morgan (Birmingham), La’Dareyen Craig (Mobile) and Eric Shaw (Reeltown). MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK: South Carolina Athletics is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Week, Sept. 29-Oct. 6. Several events are planned throughout the week to raise awareness of mental illness, fight discrimination and provide support. Gamecock Football will wear a special helmet decal supporting Hilinski’s Hope.

Depth chart

Gamecock Central Staff Predictions