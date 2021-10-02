Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Troy
South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) vs Troy (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt)
When: Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 - 3:30 PM ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (77,559)
Broadcast: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 132/XM 190
Odds: South Carolina -6.5 (O/U 43.5)
Weather: 84 degrees, 0% chance of rain
How to watch today’s game
The Gamecocks and Trojans are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.
Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.
Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by Matt Stinchcomb, with Alyssa Lang patrolling the sidelines.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
Coverage from South Carolina vs Troy Week
Final thoughts on South Carolina vs. Troy
Defense answering the bell, room for improvement after four games
Vegas View: USC prediction, Week 5 picks
GC LIVE: Dothan Eagle's Jon Johnson joins to preview Troy
WATCH: The GC Round-Up Ep. 8, Recruiting Talk, Week 5 vs Troy & USC Golf
Star power: How starters for Gamecocks, Trojans ranked
Updates: Coordinator, player availability (Troy)
GC LIVE: Final thoughts on the Gamecocks vs Troy
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
CAROLINA VS. TROY: This is the fourth meeting between the Gamecocks and Trojans in a series that dates back to 2004. Carolina leads the all-time series 3-0, with all three games being contested in Columbia. The teams met in 2004, 2005 and 2010, with Carolina winning by scores of 17-7, 45-20 and 69-24, respectively.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Marcus Lattimore had three touchdowns and 102 yards rushing by halftime to lead the 17th-ranked Gamecocks to a 69- 24 victory over Troy on Nov. 20, 2010, its biggest point total under Steve Spurrier and the most it has scored in 15 years. Lattimore and the Gamecocks ended any doubts early as he scored on runs of 17-, eight- and five-yards for a 21-0 lead less than seven minutes into the contest. Troy had five turnovers, all which led to touchdowns. Stephen Garcia threw two touchdowns and ran for a third. The defense chipped in with safety D.J. Swearinger and defensive end Chaz Sutton both returning interceptions for touchdowns.
POINTS GALORE: The scoreboard operator was busy when the Gamecocks and Trojans met on Nov. 20, 2010. The 69 points scored by Carolina ranks as the seventh-highest mark in school history, while the 93 combined points is tied for the fourth-highest scoring game in Gamecock history.
FUN IN THE SUN BELT: The Gamecocks own a 16-2 all-time record against teams that currently comprise the Sun Belt Conference, with all 18 contests held in Columbia. The Gamecocks are 8-2 against Appalachian State (most recently 2019), 3-0 vs. Troy (2004, ‘05, ‘10), 2-0 against Coastal Carolina (2013, ‘18) and Louisiana-Lafayette (2003, ‘07), and 1-0 vs. South Alabama (2014). The Gamecocks are currently scheduled to host Sun Belt foes Georgia State in the 2022 season-opener and Appalachian State in 2027, and will travel to Boone to face the Mountaineers in 2025.
NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS: The Gamecocks are 34-11 in their last 45 non-conference games, with six of the 11 losses coming against Clemson. Carolina is 2-0 in non-conference action so far in 2021 with wins over both Eastern Illinois (46-0) and East Carolina (20-17). Their final non-conference game of the regular season is set for Nov. 27 when they host the Clemson Tigers.
THE POWER OF FIVE: Since the turn of the century, the Gamecocks have a 48-4 mark against teams not currently in a Power-5 conference. The only four losses in that stretch came to UConn in the 2010 Papajohns.com Bowl, to The Citadel in 2015, to South Florida in the 2016 Birmingham Bowl and to Appalachian State in 2019. It should be noted that UConn was in the Big East, which was a BCS automatic qualifier during the 2009 season.
SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Gamecock roster features four players who hail from the state of Alabama. Those who list the Yellowhammer State as home include Sam Reynolds (Alabaster), Jon Darius Morgan (Birmingham), La’Dareyen Craig (Mobile) and Eric Shaw (Reeltown).
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK: South Carolina Athletics is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Week, Sept. 29-Oct. 6. Several events are planned throughout the week to raise awareness of mental illness, fight discrimination and provide support. Gamecock Football will wear a special helmet decal supporting Hilinski’s Hope.
Depth chart
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: With South Carolina’s offensive struggles and Troy’s solid front seven this has the makings of a potential upset early. The Gamecocks are more talented and they should be able to get in a rhythm in the second half and win comfortably, even after a potentially close first half. South Carolina 27, Troy 13
Kendall Smith: Wes will laugh at me for this, but this game is an absolute, 100%, no-brainer, MUST WIN for the Gamecocks. South Carolina's next three games are crucial in terms of their post-season hopes, and if the Gamecocks lose today, it could be a long rest of the year. Troy's defense has performed well all season long but their success has come against subpar competition. If South Carolina can win the turnover margin again and capitalize off defensive success, the Gamecocks should be just fine. Also, South Carolina cannot let any silly mistakes such as penalties cost them. This game is an opportunity for the Gamecocks to regain their confidence and clean up some messy play we've seen in the first four games of the season heading back into SEC competition next week vs Tennessee. Barring any crazy surprises, I am taking the Gamecocks over the Trojans. South Carolina 27, Troy 14
Chris Clark: The Gamecocks offense has not done enough against any level of competition to lead one to believe this will be a breakout offensive performance - although if it were to happen it would be a significant development for the rest of the season. Troy has also struggled to run the football, and South Carolina should have enough of an overall edge here to win this one in the second half. South Carolina 23, Troy 10
Wes Mitchell: This is one of those games that if South Carolina plays poorly and allows for Troy to hang around and for its confidence to build, then it could be another frustrating fourth-quarter game similar to the ECU game. Or if the Gamecocks start to show signs of life in their rushing attack, then that could open up other areas on offense meaning Troy's offense is forced to keep pace, which could lead to more turnover opportunities and a smooth win for the Gamecocks. Troy's lack of running game so far this season, means that they'll likely be facing many 3rd and long scenarios which should allow the Carolina defensive line to take over the game on that side of the ball and create havoc plays. I'll stick with the score prediction that I used on our pregame video because I like to keep it consistent but my gut feeling is that it could be a bigger win. South Carolina 28, Troy 13
Michael Beckham: This game could be ugly like last week. It features two good defenses and two bad offenses. South Carolina should be able to move the ball more effectively than it did against Kentucky, but will that be enough? I think the game will be a close one with the Gamecocks finally figuring some things out on the offensive side of the ball to put the game away late. South Carolina 23, Troy 16
Michael Sauls: I think South Carolina’s offense is finally going to find their footing on Saturday against Troy. The run game will finally get going and Kevin Harris will have a big game. That combined with another solid showing from the Gamecock defense will be enough to seal the deal in Williams-Brice this afternoon. South Carolina 28, Troy 14
FOLLOW US: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | iTunes
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.