Before they do, a look at the good and bad of Ole Miss and what the Gamecocks are preparing for.

The Gamecocks' stretch of winnable games continues Wednesday with a road trip to Ole Miss, a team near the bottom of the SEC standings.

The skinny: Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7 SEC) comes in with just one conference win but had Auburn on the ropes last week up 20 before blowing a second half lead. The Rebels' one win came on the road at Georgia, a 10-point victory.

It's a Rebel team with just one great win (a neutral site against Penn State) but no real bad losses outside of one to No. 170 Texas A&M. They've played better of late taking Auburn to double overtime and staying in a game with LSU but haven't gotten the wins to show for it.

It's a very young team, ranking No. 253 out of 353 teams in terms of experience and a team still somewhat searching for consistency. The bench only plays about 30 percent of available minutes, which means the Rebels ride and die with their starting five.

The record might not show it but the Gamecocks are in for a somewhat tough test on the road against the Rebels.

KenPom prediction: This game is essential a toss up with the site giving South Carolina (13-8, 5-3 SEC) just over a 50 percent chance to win the game. The score predictor says South Carolina wins 72-71 on the road.

What they do well: Ole Miss is middle of the road in a lot of statistics but is a really good three-point defense team, allowing teams to shoot just 30.2 percent from deep. The Rebels also have a pretty high steal rate and a high FTA/FGA ratio, meaning they force turnovers and get opponents to foul line a lot.

They've been near the bottom of the league in a lot of statistics once SEC play started, but they're fifth in both defensive steal rate and offensive non-steal turnover rate, meaning they force a lot of steals, and offensively they don't turn the ball over. They do a good job getting to the line, averaging almost 19 free throw attempts in SEC play play and hitting them at a 73.5 percent clip. Their two guards—Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler—like to get downhill and can cause problems in that regard.



What they don't do well: It's been a tough slog offensively for Ole Miss offensively in SEC play with the Rebels ranking 13th in offensive efficiency, averaging 92.6 points per 100 possessions, and in effective field goal percentage at 44.3.

They're twelfth in three-point percentage, 13th in two-point percentage and ninth in block percentage, which means they don't shoot well from deep and when they go inside it's most likely blocked or just a miss in general. They're also next to last in SEC play assists to field goals made, which means its a team that relies heavily on one guy.

Defensively, teams are shooting almost 49 percent from two and are shooting a little bit better (31.1 percent) from three once SEC play started.

Player to watch: Breein Tyree, G

Tyree is Ole Miss's preseason All-SEC guard and hasn't done much to change that this season. He's leading the team averaging 17.9 points per game, is second in assists per game, third in steals and is tied for the team lead with 33.4 minutes per game.

He's also shooting just shy of 41 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. In SEC play his numbers are a little better, averaging 20.6 points per game, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and three rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field (40 from three).

The Gamecock defense has been better of late but Tyree gives them a unique skill set they have to deal with. On-ball defense and ball-screen coverage is going to be put to the test against him. It'll be interesting to see exactly which Gamecock guard draws his matchup with it most likely being Couisnard.