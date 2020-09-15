There are a lot of knowns right now in that phase of the game, most notably placekicker Parker White.

The Gamecocks’ coach takes over this year as the full-time special teams coordinator and has plenty to work with.

After spending the last few years learning from Coleman Hutzler on special teams, this year is Kyle Krantz’s time to show out.

“He takes it seriously. It’s something he takes a lot of pride in. obviously it’s his job but he’s always out here working throughout the summer,” Krantz said. “He’s always working on something, but he has the right approach and right attitude, which is why He’s been able to have the success he’s had. He’s had a great camp. He’s working hard. It’s been good to see him grow as a human and as a player through the years.”

White’s been the team’s placekicker for the last three seasons and is coming off a career year where he made all 25 of his extra points and 18 of his 22 field goals, including a big one to beat Georgia last season.

Krantz didn’t share a specific number but says the team trusts him from a pretty long ways out this fall.

“He’s had a good camp. We have an area and a lot of it depends on winds, the conditions of the game and how things are going as to how far we’ll stretch him. We feel comfortable with him and how he’s done in camp and where we think the range is for him.”

The Gamecocks are breaking in a new punter and kickoff specialist though in either Kai Kroeger or Christian Kinsey at punter and Mitch Jeter on kickoffs.

South Carolina is replacing arguably its best punter ever in Joe Charlton. Kroeger, a freshman, and Kinsey have taken reps with the first team this camp.

“Kai and Christian Kinsey have both competed hard throughout camp. Both bring different things to the table and we’re really excited about how they’ve done and the direction we’re going,” Krantz said. “You watch Joe (Charlton) Sunday and he had a hell of a day and kicked the ball 60 yards twice in great locations. Obviously we’re going t miss him but we’re excited about what we have and what we’re working with.”

The Gamecocks also have to find a new punt returner as well with it looking like either Jammie Robinson or Jaycee Horn locking down that spot this fall.

Robinson took all of the team’s punt snaps during Saturday’s scrimmage and might be separating himself there—he returned eight punts for touchdowns as a senior in 2018—and Krantz has a few things he’s looking for there.

“Confidence and belief that they can take the ball and go anywhere they want with it. That’s what we’re trying to build is that culture having to block for who’s back there. We want to take pride in being a great punt return and punt block team and great kickoff return team. We’ve had that in the past and want to continue to build on that.”