LISTEN: Luke Doty joins Gamecock Central and 107.5 The Game on NSD
South Carolina four-star quarterback signee Luke Doty joined the Gamecock Central and 107.5 The Game crew to discuss the emotions of signing, his expectations at South Carolina, and his recruiting process.
